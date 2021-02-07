"They took it for real down there" - D'Lo Brown on wrestling fans in Puerto Rico

D'Lo Brown has been wrestling since the 1990s, and he has performed for various different promotions both in the ring and outside of it. He has a lot of experience in the business, and he has many stories to tell. In a recent interview, Brown described wrestling fans in Puerto Rico, who are known for taking the business seriously.

D'Lo Brown previously wrestled in Puerto Rico full-time for the International Wrestling Alliance and the World Wrestling Council. Elsewhere, Brown is a former WWE Intercontinenal Champion

In a recent interview with Lucha Libre Online, D'Lo Brown discussed the experience of wrestling in Puerto Rico. He focued on the passionate fans who treated wrestling as if it was real life.

"It's an amazing territory. I loved my time down there. It was so fun and it taught you- like if you were a heel, you ran for your life. Because they took it for real down there. They would throw rocks and try to cut you"

D'Lo brown knows quite a bit of working the fans as a heel. He was a part of the famous WWE faction, the Nation of Domination. He enjoyed a lot of success during his time with WWE, as he won the WWE European Championship four times.

D'Lo Brown currently commentates for IMPACT Wrestling

D'Lo Brown

At the age of 47, D'Lo Brown is semi-retired from the ring. But he still stays close to the action as a member of the broadcast team for IMPACT Wrestling.

D'Lo Brown also runs the Snake Pit Professional Wrestling Academy in Las Vegas. There, he trains prospective wrestlers alongside Jake "The Snake" Roberts and Sinn Bodhi.

Brown returned to IMPACT Wrestling in 2019 as a producer. He has smoothly transitioned into his new role as a commentator. If things get back to normal after the pandemic, fans might see Brown return to the ring. But only time will tell whether that's the case.