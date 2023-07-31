Wrestling Legend Adrian Street Passes away at 82

The wrestling world is grieving over the passing of UK legend Adrian Street. The announcement was made official by BBC, and it was noted that the 82-year-old had recently undergone "brain surgery."

Known for his outlandish and flamboyant attire and personality, Street competed in several promotions throughout the United Kingdom, Canada, and The United States starting in the late 50s and wrestling his last match in 2014. During his time as an active wrestler, Street would win multiple championships throughout the National Wrestling Alliance and other southern promotions.

Street was credited with winning over 10 individual championships during their career. In addition, Wrestling Observer recognized Adrian Street with the "Best Gimmick" award in 1986, with Pro Wrestling Illustrated listing him as #171 of the top 500 singles wrestlers in 1992.

Adrian Street was way before his time. Coming from a mining family he chose sequins and flamboyance as he became the man people loved to hate across the United Kingdom.



"It's too dark down there, I was born for the spotlight!" Adrian Street was way before his time. Coming from a mining family he chose sequins and flamboyance as he became the man people loved to hate across the United Kingdom. A pioneer. An icon. An incredibly tough man. RIP

Legendary pro wrestling journalist and Sportskeeda's own Bill Apter also commented on the loss of Street. Noting that his style called back to the days of Gorgeous George while also being a sound wrestler between the ropes. Most of all, Apter stressed that Street was a wonderful person.

"A great showman in the tradition of Gorgeous George. He was also an excellent technical wrestler and a very gentle human being. A huge loss for all of us in the wrestling community" - Bill Apter

After retiring from in-ring competition, Street, along with his wife Linda, opened up a wrestling school in Florida called Skull Krushers Academy and a wrestling gear designer company, The Bizarre Bazaar. Street is even credited with creating the gear worn by Mick Foley's Dude Love character during his famous feud with Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Others throughout the professional wrestling industry react to the passing of Adrian Street

As one might assume, the loss of "The Sadist in Sequins" has deeply affected many within the industry, especially those with close ties to the UK wrestling scene. Some of them include WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre, William Regal, and IMPACT Wrestling star Flash Morgan Webster.

"Adrian Street was before his time, a genuine trailblazer and one of the toughest men you could wish to meet. My thoughts go out to his wife Linda & the rest of his family and friends. RIP" - Drew McIntyre.

"I’m deeply saddened to hear of the passing of my friend and truly a one off talent Adrian Street. My deepest condolences to Linda and Adrian’s family. Rest well.x" - William Regal.

So sad to hear about the passing of the great Adrian Street. A true pioneer and a trailblazer. Was honoured for him to be front row when we became the First Welsh champs in WWE. Condolences to Adrian’s wife Linda and his entire family. - Flash Morgan Webster.

So sad to hear about the passing of the great Adrian Street. A true pioneer and a trailblazer. Was honoured for him to be front row when we became the First Welsh champs in WWE. Condolences to Adrian's wife Linda and his entire family. #RIPAdrianStreet - Flash Morgan Webster.

