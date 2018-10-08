NJPW News: Bullet Club adds a new Junior Heavyweight member to the group

Welcome to the club, Robbie Eagles

What's the story?

During tonight's NJPW: King of Pro Wrestling show, Bullet Club OG Bad Luck Fale announced on Twitter that top Australian sensation Robbie Eagles will be teaming up with Taiji Ishimori in the upcoming Super Jr. Tag Tournament and is now officially a part of The Bullet Club.

In case you didn't know...

Having made his Professional Wrestling debut in 2008, Robbie Eagles has quickly become one of the fastest rising stars on the Australian Independent Circuit, where he has most notably been working for Melbourne City Wrestling.

Earlier this year, Eagles made his debut for New Japan Pro Wrestling during the promotion's Fallout Down Under Tour in Australia and during Pro Wrestling Guerrilla's All Star Weekend 14, the former MCW Intercommonwealth Champion made his debut for PWG against Flash Morgan Webster and Sammy Guevara.

The heart of the matter

After several months of speculation, it now looks like Bullet Club OG Taiji Ishimori has finally found himself a Jr. Tag Team partner to team up with in the upcoming NJPW: Super Jr. Tag Tournament, as 'The Bone Soldier' is all set to form a new allegiance with Robbie Eagles.

.@taiji_ishimori has chosen his tag partner for the junior tag league

Welcome to the club sniper of the skies .@RobbieEagles_ — TheUnderboss (@TOKSFALE) October 8, 2018

As confirmed by Bad Luck Fale on social media, 'The Sniper of The Skies' will step into an NJPW ring once again later this year, as he was seemingly handpicked by Taiji Ishimori as the newest member of The Bullet Club OG.

Bone Soldier x Sniper of the Skies

Cannot wait Ishimori! https://t.co/kUvN1RJtlh — Robbie Eagles (@RobbieEagles_) October 8, 2018

What's next?

Robbie Eagles' addition to The Bullet Club is not the only inclusion in the faction, as earlier today at King of Pro Wrestling, former IWGP US Champion Jay White alongside Gedo and Jado joined The Biz Cliz in a shocking turn of events.

With Eagles now all set to rock the black and white of The Bullet Club, he officially becomes the 17th member of the current incarnation of The Bullet Club and the 9th member to join the BC OGs.

What do you think of Robbie Eagles' addition to The Bullet Club? Let us know below in the comments!