NJPW News: Chris Jericho has harsh words for top Superstar

Shiven Sachdeva FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 194 // 17 Oct 2018, 15:35 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Jericho

What's the story?

Ahead of their planned match at NJPW Power Struggle on November 3rd, Chris Jericho who is the current IWGP Intercontinental Champion had some harsh words for his future opponent EVIL.

He stated that while this will be the biggest match of EVIL's career, it will just be another win for Chris Jericho. Jericho also revealed that he went after EVIL because Evil had the heart to attack him after his match with Tetsuya Naito.

In case you didn't know...

Chris Jericho won the IWGP Intercontinental Championship by defeating Naito at NJPW Dominion this year and is currently feuding with Naito's stablemate Evil.

The heart of the matter...

Chris Jericho ripped on EVIL and had a lot of strong words for the member of LIJ:

"It's the biggest match of your career, EVIL, And it's just another match for me, you're just another guy on the list of people I've beaten over and over again. From The Undertaker, to Naito, to Shawn Michaels, to Eddie Guerrero, now, EVIL. You get to be on the list, man, you get to be on that prestigious list of people who got beaten by the greatest of all-time. It's good for you, but it's also bad for you because I'm gonna kick the s--- out of you."

(H/L Credits: WrestlingInc.com)

Here is the video:

What's next?

NJPW Power Struggle takes place on 3rd November 2018 in Osaka. Apart from Jericho vs Evil, the other big match announced for the show is Tetsuya Naito vs Zack Sabre Jr. It will be interesting to see if Jericho can continue his momentum on the road to Wrestle Kingdom or not.

Do you agree with Jericho's words? and do you think he will be able to retain the IWGP Intercontinental Championship at Power Struggle? Comment below!

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news.