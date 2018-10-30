NJPW News: Chris Jericho reveals his NJPW 'dream matches'

Chris Jericho has a list of NJPW stars he wants to wrestle

What's the story?

Chris Jericho is currently enjoying a small run for New Japan Wrestling where he finds himself the IWGP Intercontinental Champion after wrestling Kenny Omega and Tetsuya Naito with a title defence against EVIL coming up soon. But who else does Jericho want to face?

In case you didn't know...

Jericho made his in-ring debut for NJPW at Wrestle Kingdom when he took on his fellow Winnipeg-based Canadian wrestler Kenny Omega in a brutal grudge match during which Omega triumphed.

Jericho returned and laid out Naito a few days after, eventually leading to a match between the two for the IWGP Intercontinental Title. This was a match Jericho would go on to surprisingly win, becoming the new champion.

Jericho was missing for a few months after this, leading to people wondering when his next title defence would be. But he returned once again at King of Pro Wrestling to blindside EVIL with a brutal attack, setting his first IWGP Intercontinental Title Defense against EVIL for NJPW Power Struggle.

The heart of the matter

Jericho's first year at New Japan Pro Wrestling is almost done but the 'Ayatollah of Rock and Roll' has revealed, during an exclusive interview with me, that there are several more wrestlers within the company that he'd love to wrestle against as 'dream matches'.

"Yeah, that was my original idea with New Japan. Then they wanted to do some stuff with Naito which was great, EVIL now which was cool. There are so many matches in New Japan alone, there's the Omega rematch, Naito rematch, Okada, Tanahashi. There's so much stuff that I could do there... Ibushi, guys I've never worked before, Suzuki/Jericho would be great. So you're talking a lot of dream matches just from that capacity, if you're just talking about New Japan."

What's next?

It's unclear how long Jericho's partnership with New Japan Pro Wrestling is going to last but the possibility of him versus some of the people he listed is certainly an exciting one so I hope we do get some of those matches.

Who from New Japan Pro Wrestling would you like to see Jericho wrestle against? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below...