NJPW News: Chris Jericho-Tetsuya Naito match to receive new stipulation

Chris Jericho vesus Tetsuya Naito is set for Wrestle Kingdom 13, but with one more added stipulation...

What's the story?

The feud between Chris Jericho and Tetsuya Naito has been heating up as of late. Now, the featured match for "Wrestle Kingdom XIII" is about to receive a new stipulation.

In case you didn't know...

Chris Jericho defeated Tetsuya Naito at "Dominion 6.9" to become the new IWGP Intercontinental Champion. In the months to follow, Jericho would continue his reign as champion, notably by defeating EVIL at "Power Struggle" via submission.

When Jericho refused to release the Liontamer on EVIL, Naito ran out to make the save to break up the hold. Jericho would later say in a press conference that he would outright refuse to give Naito his rematch for the championship.

Naito would respond by confronting Jericho, spitting water in his face, ensuing a heated brawl between the two men. Following these events, Jericho would eventually change his mind and accept the challenge for Wrestle Kingdom XIII, as Jericho would go on to lay out Naito with a steel chair during the "Road to Tokyo Dome" show. Afterward, Jericho would vow that he would not only defeat Naito but he would end his career.

The heart of the matter

During a heated exchange at "Fan Fiesta" that took place a couple days ago, Jericho requested a "No Disqualification" match stipulation to be added.

Initially, Naito would deny his request, but eventually would accept and the contract would be signed officially for Wrestle Kingdom XIII. Jericho would then attack Naito and Power Bomb him through the table. Footage of this contract signing can be seen in the video below.

What's next?

You can catch NJPW Wrestle Kingdom XIII live on NJPW World for a $9 subscription fee. Also, you can catch the show on FiteTV starting at 3am(EST) for $34.99.

The card will feature Chris Jericho versus Tetsuya Naito for the IWGP Intercontinental Championship in a No DQ match. Kenny Omega versus Hiroshi Tanahashi for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. Cody Rhodes versus Juice Robinson for the IWGP United States Championship. A triple threat match for the IWGP Tag Team Titles featuring Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa, The Young Bucks, EVIL and Sanada. Plus so much more!

Tune in to Sportskeeda tonight for live coverage of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom XIII.

