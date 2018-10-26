NJPW News: Top NJPW star unable to compete at Power Struggle due to injury

Get well soon, Will Ospreay

What's the story?

New Japan Pro Wrestling has officially confirmed the news that former IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion, Will Ospreay is all set to miss out on the upcoming Power Struggle show due to a recent rib injury.

Will Ospreay will miss the event in Osaka on November 3rd (Sat). As such the NEVER Openweight Championship match has been canceled.



Full article below:https://t.co/gQ7gYtXdQJ — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) October 25, 2018

In case you didn't know...

Earlier this month, former IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay was in singles action against Chris Ridgeway and appeared to suffer a nasty injury after landing on his hand, following a botched Pele Kick attempt.

The match eventually concluded in a rushed finish when Ridgeway quickly tapped out Ospreay for the win, as the NJPW star was quickly rushed to the back for receiving some medical treatment. After being treated by paramedics on the scene, Ospreay was taken to a local medical facility by ambulance for further examination.

The heart of the matter

As per NJPW's initial statement, Will Ospreay was seemingly pulled out of the on-going Power Struggle tour but his scheduled Never Openweight Title match against Taichi was still slated to take place on the 3rd of November at Power Struggle.

However, in the latest update from NJPW, the company has reported with a "heavy heart" that Ospreay will definitely be missing the Power Struggle show in Osaka and his Never Title match against Suzuki Gun outfit Taichi is also not happening as well.

There will not be a replacement for the Englishman, meaning that Taichi will also not be defending his Never Openweight Title as well. Further, Ospreay took it to his Twitter handle and also apologized to his fans and has also been receiving a ton of support from the fans on various social media platforms.

What's next?

NJPW: Power Struggle takes place on the 3rd of November and so far, several mouthwatering matches have been confirmed for the show. IWGP Intercontinental Champion, Chris Jericho will also mark his first title defense on the show, alongside several other notable NJPW stars also featuring on the card as well.