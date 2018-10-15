NJPW News: Will Ospreay taken to hospital in ambulance following horrific botch

Will Ospreay Vs Chris Ridgeway at RevPro: Global Wars

What's the story?

I was in attendance for the UK's RevPro: Global Wars event when Will Ospreay appeared to suffer a major injury. The New Japan Pro Wrestling and World of Sport star was rushed to the back following a botched spot, treated by paramedics at the scene and was then taken to the hospital via ambulance.

In case you didn't know...

Will Ospreay is a former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion for New Japan Pro Wrestling but is currently positioning himself to challenge Taichi for the Never Openweight Title, in a move many consider to be a stepping stone towards Heavyweight competition for Ospreay.

NJPW have a deal with RevPro in the UK, with several talents from the Japanese promotion appearing in the UK via RevPro. At this year's Global Wars, Ospreay was among many NJPW stars to appear on the show with Hirooki Goto, Tetsuya Naito, Satoshi Kojima, EVIL, Sanada, Minoru Suzuki and Tomohiro Ishii also wrestling at the event.

The heart of the matter

Will Ospreay was in the middle of a fantastic match with Chris Ridgeway when the latter found himself on the top turnbuckle and the former attempted a Pele Kick to Ridgeway's head. However, he missed the kick and ended up spiking himself to the floor.

Ospreay appeared visibly hurt and the referee and he had a long conversation in the ring. They then rushed the finish with Ridgeway tapping Ospreay out with a Rear Naked Choke the referee then rushed Ospreay backstage with paramedics not far behind. Ospreay was then taken to the hospital via ambulance shortly after the show had finished with suspected broken ribs.

Really hope @WillOspreay is ok after that landing tonight. Looked really rough!



Fingers crossed for a speedy recovery. Between tonight and last night at OTT you've been exceptional as always.



Get well soon bud. — JAMES SHEARER (@ZeroSHEARER) October 14, 2018

What's next?

Luckily this is another lucky escape from the 'Aerial Assassin' who has already significantly toned down his in-ring style after many people began fearing for his safety with the number of high-flying aerial stunts he was performing.

. @WillOspreay is ok. Landed badly from the kick and felt something in his ribs. Was treated backstage with suspected intercostal cartilage tear. Taken to hospital for an X-ray to be safe but he’s fine & was in great spirits. Excellent work by everyone backstage looking after him — Wrestling Store (@WrestlingStore) October 15, 2018

Ospreay himself took to Twitter to reassure everyone he was fine but did indicate he would be taking some time off to rest. This is great news for NJPW fans who feared his programme with Taichi would be off.

Hey all I’m ok.

Just need some time to myself and to rest for once.



Much love to everyone backstage that looked after me. — ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) October 15, 2018

