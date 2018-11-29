×
NJPW Rumor Mill: Wrestle Kingdom 13 to air on popular sports app

Brandon Ewing
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Rumors
29   //    29 Nov 2018, 13:04 IST

NJPW presents
NJPW presents "Wrestle Kingdom 13" LIVE on January 4th, 2019.

What's the story

New Japan Pro Wrestling presents their biggest event of the fiscal calendar: Wrestle Kingdom 13 in January 2019. NJPW will receive an added boost in terms of viewership, as they have partnered up with a major sports app that has a great history of hosting incredible wrestling and MMA events on a global basis.

In case you didn't know...

The card for Wrestle Kingdom 13 is looking very solid. The show will be headlined by Kenny Omega vs Hiroshi Tanahashi for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship, along with Chris Jericho vs Tetsuya Naito for the IWGP Intercontinental Championship.

Please be advised the card is always subject to change based on injuries or other circumstances.

* Kenny Omega (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi (IWGP Heavyweight Championship)

* Chris Jericho (c) vs. Tetsuya Naito (IWGP Intercontinental Championship)

* KUSHIDA (c) vs. Taiji Ishimori (IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship)

* Yoshinobu Kanemaru and El Desperado (c) vs. Roppongi 3K (IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Championship)

* Tomohiro Ishii (c) vs. Zack Sabre Jr. (RevPro British Heavyweight Championship)

* Kazuchika Okada vs. Jay White (Singles Match)

The heart of the matter

The deal has been sealed and an announcement is forthcoming, according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com. New Japan Pro Wrestling will be partnering up with FITE TV to air "Wrestle Kingdom 13" at the price of $34.99 and will air the event in its entirety starting at 3am(EST). Wrestling fans that are currently subscribed to NJPW World may still view the event as part of their subscription plan at no added cost. The deal may officially be announced within' the next 24-48 hours by both FITE TV and New Japan Pro Wrestling very soon.

What's next?

NJPW presents Wrestle Kingdom live on FITE TV at 3am(EST) on January 4th, 2019.

