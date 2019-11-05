NJPW Star Will Ospreay wants to headline Wrestle Kingdom 14

Jake Jeremy FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 05 Nov 2019, 01:37 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Will Ospreay

New Japan Pro Wrestling star Will Ospreay has officially stated that he wants to headline next year's Tokyo Dome show on January 4th/5th. The British born star is the current reigning IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion, having successfully defended his title against BUSHI at this past Sunday's Power Struggle show.

Ospreay was then greeted by Hiromu Takahashi following his win, who has been out of action for well over a year due to a neck injury sustained in a bout against Dragon Lee. Takahashi challenged Ospreay to a match at Wrestle Kingdom, which Ospreay duly accepted, after previously promising to give Hiromu a shot at the belt whenever he fully recovered from his injury.

Will Ospreay has had a record-breaking year for New Japan Pro Wrestling in 2019. The Essex boy turned international star has competed in an unprecedented 5 tournaments for the company, which includes the New Japan Cup, G1 Climax over the summer, Super J Cup, Junior Tag League and Best of The Super Juniors. Not only has Ospreay competed in these high profile events but he also won the BOSJ tournament, the first British born star to not only win the Juniors trophy but also on two separate occasions.

The 'Aerial Assassin' has now laid out the challenge to NJPW officials to give him and Takahashi the main event of the Tokyo Dome shows on January 4th and 5th. Ospreay wrote on Twitter,

"How about the Jr Heavyweights Main Event. Seeing as I bust my ar*e off harder then any Heavyweight this year. A nice reward would be Ospreay Vs Hiromu, Tokyo Dome Main Event. NJ Cup, BOSJ, G1, Super J & Jr Tag league. How about make some history?"

Wrestle Kingdom in January 2020 will be the first time ever that the company has held the historic event over two nights. With this in mind, there is somewhat of a chance that Ospreay gets his wish for a top-tier main event bout against Hiromu Takahashi.

Just an idea...



How about the Jr Heavyweights Main Event. Seeing as I bust my arse off harder then any Heavyweight this year.



A nice reward would be Ospreay Vs Hiromu, Tokyo Dome Main Event.



NJ Cup, BOSJ, G1, Super J & Jr Tag league.



How about make some history? https://t.co/VpiVW8DthZ — ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) November 4, 2019