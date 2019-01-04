×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 13: Kota Ibushi vs Will Ospreay, NEVER Openweight Championship winners, video highlights and analysis

Soumik Datta
ANALYST
News
49   //    04 Jan 2019, 14:35 IST

Ospreay vs Ibushi definitely lived up to their expectations
Ospreay vs Ibushi definitely lived up to their expectations

Wrestle Kingdom 13 kicked off with one of the most highly anticipated matches' of all time, as Kota Ibushi defended his newly won Never Openweight Championship against Will Ospreay in the first match of the night.

Having won the Never Openweight Title from Hirooki Goto few weeks prior to WK 13, Ibushi came in as a confident champion, whereas, Ospreay has been vouching for a match against 'The Golden Star' for quite some time.

The two men started off the match with quick rapid-fire action and teased Kamigoyes and Oscutters early on but aren't able to hit each other with any of their finishing manoeuvres. Ospreay almost countered every single one of Ibushi's big moves and at one point followed it up with a quick rally of kicks, punches, and slaps.

Both men got close falls, first Ibushi kicked out at 2 after Ospreay hit the Cheeky Nandos, the champ counters it into a Last Ride Powerbomb but wasn't able to hit it as Ospreay tries to connect the Stormbreaker with Ibushi countering it into a cradle for a 2.

Fast-paced action throughout the match and in the closing stages, Ospreay counters Kamigoye with both men trading strikes and kicks until Ospreay hits a brutal lariat on Ibushi. Storm breaker is countered by Ibushi who gets another near fall following the cradle. Ospreay fires back with kicks, a spinning back elbow, and the former IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion eventually connects with a Stormbreaker for the one final time to get the win.

New Champion crowned, as Will Ospreay defeats Kota Ibushi in a fun, fast-paced opening match and one thing that we did note during the contest was Shinsuke Nakamura's name being dropped at least 5-6 times. Ibushi, who had the classic bout with Nakamura at WK 9 for the IC Title, received medical treatment afterwards.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Wrestle Kingdom 13 Kota Ibushi Will Ospreay
Soumik Datta
ANALYST
Pro Wrestling Fanatic.
NJPW News: Wrestle Kingdom 13 ticket sales surpass...
RELATED STORY
6 Reasons Why You Must Watch Wrestle Kingdom 13
RELATED STORY
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 13: Matches Start time, Live...
RELATED STORY
NJPW News: Full Match Card Confirmed for Wrestle Kingdom 13
RELATED STORY
Wrestle Kingdom 13: Predicting the rest of the card
RELATED STORY
NJPW Rumor Mill: Kota Ibushi set for huge match at...
RELATED STORY
10 Takeaways From NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed 2018
RELATED STORY
NJPW Rumor Mill: Wrestle Kingdom 13 to air on popular...
RELATED STORY
5 Surprising Facts About Wrestle Kingdom
RELATED STORY
NJPW News: NJPW provides an update on Will Ospreay's...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us