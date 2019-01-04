NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 13 Results, January 4th 2019, Latest WK Winners & Video Highlights

New Japan Wrestle Kingdom 13 blew away the Tokyo Dome

Wrestle Kingdom 13 is the most identifiable annual event of New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Over the years it has become a huge event, and this year is the biggest Tokyo Dome event in the history of the company.

With the attendance even higher than last year, this NJPW event was a huge one, headlined by Kenny Omega defending the IWGP Heavyweight Championship against Hiroshi Tanahashi. Without any further ado, let's get into the results from the night.

Pre-Show: Yuji Nagata, Jeff Cobb and David Finlay vs. The Elite (Hangman Page, Yujiro Takahashi and Marty Scurll) vs. Chaos (Hirooki Goto, Beretta and Chuckie T.) vs. Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki, Lance Archer and Davey Boy Smith Jr.) vs. Most Violent Players (Togi Makabe and Toru Yano) and Ryusuke Taguchi

Suzuki-Gun had a plan heading into the Gauntlet Match

The Elite started the gauntlet match against Nagata, Cobb, and Finlay. The first elimination came early. The Elite's Yujiro Takahashi was caught by surprise from behind as Finlay rolled him up for the 3-count. Takahashi had been distracted by the miscommunication with Page, and the elimination left Page and Scurll seething.

First Elimination: Nagata, Cobb and Finlay eliminated The Elite.

Chaos came out next and took on the team of Nagata, Cobb and Finlay. Cobb displayed remarkable athleticism as he hit Goto with a standing Moonsault and on another occasion hitting a double back-suplex on Goto and Chuckie T, almost getting a pinfall in the process.

Chuckie T., Berreta, and Goto looked like they were slowly gaining control, but lightning struck twice as Finlay rolled up Chuckie T. for the pinfall.

Second Elimination: Nagata, Cobb, and Finlay eliminated Chaos.

Suzuki-Gun came in next and started fast. Lance Archer started off and silenced his opposition before Suzuki came in and took out their opposition. Davey-Boy Smith was next as he tried to take on Jeff Cobb.

Suzuki made things interesting on the outside, as he took a chair to Nagata, and took him out of proceedings, while Archer and Smith took out David Finlay with a Double Powerbomb and eliminated their team.

Third Elimination: Suzuki-Gun eliminated Nagata, Cobb, and Finlay.

Suzuki Gun did not even allow the Most Violent Players and Taguchi to enter, interrupting their entrance and utilising their ring-surroundings to decimate them. Suzuki sent Taguchi through the barrier, before taking things to the ring where they had complete control of proceedings.

Taguchi came back out of nowhere, with a Hip Attack on Suzuki, and getting the tag to take back control. Yano hit a double low blow on Archer and Smith, and while the referee was distracted rolled him up for the pinfall win.

Fourth and Final Elimination and Results: Most Violent Players and Taguchi defeated Suzuki-Gun to become Number One Contenders for the NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Championship.

