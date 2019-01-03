NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 13: Matches Start time, Live streaming Info, TV Telecast, Channel Guide & How and Where to Watch

NJPW

Wrestle Kingdom, is the biggest event that the NJPW has to offer and takes place every year on the 4th of January. It is safe to say that Wrestle Kingdom is the NJPW equivalent to WWE's WrestleMania.

This year NJPW will be hosting Wrestle Kingdom 13 at the Tokyo Dome.

The main event for the card will see Kenny Omega defend the IWGP Heavyweight Championship against Hiroshi Tanahashi. Another major match taking place will be Chris Jericho vs. Tetsuya Naito for the IWGP Intercontinental Championship.

Below you will find the current match card for Wrestle Kingdom 13 along with where to watch Wresle Kingdom 13, and other details about Wrestle Kingdom 13 live stream information and Wrestle Kingdom 13 full show:

Wrestle Kingdom 13 Location, Date and Start Time:

Location: Tokyo Dome

Day and Date: Friday, January 4th, 2019.

Start Time: 3 AM ET/ 1:30PM IST

The current card for Wrestle Kingdom 13 includes:

Kenny Omega (c) v Hiroshi Tanahashi - IWGP Heavyweight Championship

Chris Jericho (c) v Tetsuya Naito - IWGP Intercontinental Championship

Kazuchika Okada v Jay White

Kushida (c) v Taiji Ishimori - IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship

Cody (c) v Juice Robinson - IWGP United States Championship

Guerillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa) (c) v Los Ingobernables de Japon (Sanada and Evil) v The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) - IWGP Tag Team Championship

Tomohiro Ishii (c) v Zack Sabre Jr. - RevPro British Heavyweight Championship

Suzuki-gun (Yoshinobu Kanemaru and El Desperado) (c) v Roppongi 3K [Sho and Yoh] v Los Ingobernables de Japon (Bushi and Shingo Takagi) - IWGP Junior Tag Team Championship

Kota Ibushi (c) v Will Ospreay - NEVER Openweight Championship

Where to watch Wrestle Kingdom 13

Wrestle Kingdom will stream live on the New Japan World streaming service. For the first time ever, it will also be available to purchase on Fite TV for the PPV price of $34.99.

