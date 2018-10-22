NWA 70th Anniversary Results, 21th October 2018, Latest NWA Winners & Video Highlights

The huge NWA 70th Anniversary Show took place, what are the results?

The NWA, one of professional wrestling's oldest organizations, put on their first full card show for many many years with their 70th Anniversary Show, and it was headlined by the anticipated rematch between former champion Nick Aldis and Cody, who won the title at ALL IN.

On top of that, two more prestigious NWA titles were brought back to go alongside the famous 'Ten Pounds of Gold', the NWA Women's Championship, and the NWA National Heavyweight Championship. Plus many former NWA Champions appeared and several historic announcements were made.

The main issue with the show was that it had audio issues throughout and Jim Cornette fell on the wrong side of 'you either love him or hate him' for me personally, other than that I think the NWA's 70th Anniversary show was a huge success with some excellent wrestling showcased that cemented the NWA, under Billy Corgan and Dave Lagana, as an exciting prospect to look out for!

Here are the results!

#1 Colt Cabana Vs Sammy Guevera Vs Sam Shaw Vs Scorpio Sky - NWA National Heavyweight Semi Final - Elimination Fatal Fourway match

The first NWA National Championship Semi Final Match

Most people know who Colt Cabana is, and Scorpio Sky is obviously from ROH's SCU. Sammy Guevera works for Aro Lucha and Sam Shaw is formerly from TNA.

Shaw eliminated Colt Cabana after an opening round of comedy moments, Guevera was then eliminated by Scorpio Sky and then Shaw took advantage of Sky not paying attention to immediately eliminate him straight after and win the match!

Sammy Guevera looked great during the match with his athleticism and high-flying ability and many were gutted when the plucky smaller guy was eliminated!

Result: Sam Shaw Def. Colt Cabana, Scorpio Sky and Sammy Guevera

After the match we saw a ringside promo from former NWA Champion Blue Demon JR, who openly challenged whoever was the NWA World Heavyweight Champion at the end of the night to come to Mexico and defend the title against him!

