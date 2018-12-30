NXT Call-ups: Who they are, how they will fare on the main roster, and why you should care

From top left to right: Lars Sullivan, Laci Evans, EC3, Tucker Knight, Otis Dozovic, and Nikki Cross

It's always a bittersweet moment when NXT call-ups are announced. On one hand, it's nice to see the superstar wrestlers moving onward and upward with their respective careers.

On the other hand, it does mean that those same superstar wrestlers will no longer be on NXT broadcasts. A long-running joke has been that WWE's developmental territories – from Ohio Valley Wrestling to Florida Championship Wrestling, to the NXT – have been more exciting than the so-called 'main' roster brands of Raw and Smackdown Live.

When beloved wrestlers move on, whether it be from a territory in the old days, to a brand or promotion in the modern era, fans are simultaneously joyous and saddened. It's been happening for as long as pro wrestling has been around. Sometimes, you just have to shuffle your talent.

Here are the six newest NXT call-ups, along with speculation about how they will fare on the main rosters in WWE.

#1 Lars Sullivan

Lars Sullivan brutally slams Aleistair Black in NXT.

Real Name: Dylan Miley

Years as a pro: 5

Wrestling Style: Smashmouth brawling mixed with high impact power moves.

Lars Sullivan was lucky enough to get on the radar of none other than Bobby Lashley, who recommended him to the WWE.

Advertisement

Sullivan made the most of his opportunity and has the advantage of being trained entirely in the WWE, meaning he has their style encoded into his wrestling moveset.

How will he fare on the main roster? Probably he will do quite well. Lars has the size, the power, and the look certainly sure, but it's his surprisingly articulate promos and interviews that really set him apart. Blending old-school grit with modern day intensity, Lars will probably be wearing gold around his waist before the end of 2019.

Why should the wrestling fans care? Lars is a relatively young talent with a lot of years ahead of him, and the WWE has invested heavily in his development. Expect to see him for a long time.

1 / 6 NEXT

Advertisement