Opinion: Can Cain Velasquez transition well into pro wrestling?

Sanjay Dutta FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 10 // 04 Jul 2019, 11:17 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Velasquez is a two-time UFC Heavyweight Champion

Widely regarded as one of the best heavyweights in UFC history, Cain Velasquez will be making his pro wrestling debut for AAA at TripleMania XXVIII on August 3. Velasquez will be teaming up with Psycho Clown and Cody to face off against the team of Los Mercenarios (Texano Jr. and Taurus) and a mystery partner in a trios match.

TripleMania is the biggest event of the year for AAA and is going to be held in Arena Mexico in Mexico City, Mexico.

It was officially revealed earlier this year that Velasquez had officially signed with AAA and will be competing at TripleMania. With this, he becomes the second high-profile fighter from UFC to transition into pro wrestling after Ronda Rousey.

Velasquez has spoken about his love for pro wrestling on numerous occasions and how he would like to get in the business once he retires from MMA.

He last fight in the UFC was against Francis Ngannou where he lost by TKO in the very first round.

Velasquez was also spotted training at WWE's Performance Center last July which would indicate this is something that he has been planning to do for a long time.

Over the years, we have seen Mixed Martial Artists like Dan Severn, Matt Riddle, Josh Barnett, Tom Lawler and most recently, Frank Mir, make the jump to pro wrestling. Despite the step-brotherly treatment meted out to pro wrestling, some of the most iconic figures in MMA history have either dabbled in or came from a pro wrestling background.

Advertisement

Velasquez's background in amateur wrestling combined with his strong work ethic makes for an exciting combo. Him being put in a tag match is also a smart booking decision, in our opinion, as it will accentuate his strengths and helps in hiding weaknesses, if any.

A star-making performance on August 3 is what many are expecting out of the former UFC Heavyweight Champion especially considering the fact that AAA has two huge events in the US later this year.

We expect Velasquez to be a major part of AAA moving forward and given AAA's relationship with All Elite Wrestling, we wouldn't be surprised if Cardio Cain shows up at ' ALL OUT' or AEW's TV debut on TNT.

If Velasquez decides to pursue wrestling with the same vigor as he did in terms of MMA, we see no reason why he can't succeed in the business.

He already has the passion for the business and all he needs at the moment is being put in the right position at the right time.