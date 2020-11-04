WrestleKingdom 15 is Kota Ibushi's time to shine

Kota Ibushi defeated Sanada of Los Ingobernables de Japon to win the 30th edition of the G1 Climax. Unlike previous years, the 2020 G1 Climax wasn't a very pompous affair.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the lack of foreign names like Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho hindered the reach of the tournament outside Japan.

With this win, Kota Ibushi joined the elite list of stars to have won the G1 Climax two years running. The win puts The Golden Star on a collision course with his arch-nemesis, the IWGP Intercontinental and Heavyweight Champion, Tetsuya Naito, at WrestleKingdom 15.

Kota Ibushi's career has been fascinating

Kota Ibushi has enjoyed a fascinating career inside the squared circle. The Golden Star made a name for himself in the Japanese independent promotion, DDT Pro Wrestling.

He gained notoriety as part of The Golden Lovers, alongside Kenny Omega. The duo's popularity led to the country's top promotion, New Japan Pro Wrestling, courting and getting them to sign on a freelance basis in 2009. Kota Ibushi would then defeat Finn Balor to win the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship.

Many regard him to be one of the best wrestlers in the world, but Kota Ibushi's career didn't take off the way many expected it to. The Golden Star's non-committal nature has been the biggest reason why he has failed to reach his full potential.

Kota Ibushi resigned with his home promotion, DDT Pro Wrestling, in 2016. Following this, he would perform for promotions all across the globe. But, he didn't sign a full-time deal with any wrestling promotions and instead chose to work on a part-time basis.

Kota Ibushi grew as a performer during his global excursion. But, he didn't taste the level of success that many expected him to. Promoters got cold-feet when it came to pushing Kota Ibushi as a featured act. Since he performed on a part-time basis, it wasn't wise on their part to put their world title on him, nor position him as their featured star.

Kota Ibushi was one of the favorites to win the 2016 WWE Cruiserweight Classic. He made it to the semi-finals of the 32-man tournament before being eliminated by eventual winner, TJ Perkins. As per reports, WWE offered Ibushi a full-time contract with the company, which he turned down.

After years of playing possum and not committing full-time to a particular promotion, Kota Ibushi announced that he signed with New Japan Pro Wrestling in 2019.

Naito and Ibushi have previously feuded over the IWGP Intercontinental Championship. The Golden Star defeated Naito to win the IWGP Intercontinental Championship at NJPW's historic G1 Supercars event in Madison Square Garden in April 2019.

Ibushi became the first wrestler to win the G1, The Best of Super Juniors, and The New Japan after he defeated Jay White to win the 2019 G1 Climax. However, Ibushi then failed to win the IWGP Heavyweight Championship.

Following WrestleKingdom 14, Ibushi would team up with Hiroshi Tanahashi (Golden Ace) to win the IWGP Tag Team Championships. They would hold on to the titles for six months before dropping them to Gaichi and Zack Sabre Jr.

'It doesn’t really matter where you’re from, or where you started. Times have changed.'



Kota Ibushi gives his thoughts on not being a 'from scratch' NJPW product, SANADA and more in his post G1 interview!https://t.co/ieSsGUl0Ks#njpw pic.twitter.com/H62KQkRoRi — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) November 2, 2020

Ibushi would then enter the G1 Climax 30. The Golden Star has been at the cusp of greatness in New Japan on several occasions. After years of coming oh-so-close to becoming the top dog in New Japan, WrestleKingdom 15 seems to be the perfect time for The Golden Star to rights the wrongs of his past.