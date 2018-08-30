Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 Wrestlers We Would Like To See At ALL IN

Danny Fournier
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
151   //    30 Aug 2018, 11:26 IST

ALL IN is one of the most anticipated wrestling events in the past 20 years and with only a few days left until the potentially game-changing event, fans are all abuzz as to who might make an appearance at the wrestling extravaganza.

Two of the bigger rumours currently making their rounds are former 205 Live Champion Neville and Kevin Owens, who announced that he was 'quitting' after losing a match on RAW. Even after Owens said "I quit" to the crowd in Toronto, you could hear "ALL IN" chants amongst the WWE Universe in attendance. Chances of either showing up at ALL IN is anyone's guess. One thing that is for sure, with 6 participants from the Over Budget Battle Royal still TBA and Cody revealing that there are some things that haven't been shared yet, fans can expect some surprises come Sept 1st at ALL IN. 

Here's a list of some wrestlers we'd like to see at ALL IN. 

#1 Austin Aries 

Since leaving the WWE Austin Aries has made appearances on IMPACT, Ring Of Honour and in New Japan Pro Wrestling. One of the more successful independent wrestlers and a former champion, Aries would fit in perfectly at ALL IN. 

#2 Gregory "The Hurricane" Helms

Helmes has appeared on both Ring Of Honour and on Being The Elite as both his Hurricane character and the super-heroes secret identity. Helms would bring a solid performance and comedic appearance to any match or angle he could be involved in at ALL IN. 

#3 Tommy Dreamer

Tommy Dreamer is the poster boy for independent wrestling. The fan favourite ECW Original has been busy with his House Of Hardcore promotion, but could Tommy make an appearance at ALL IN to help draw more attention to his new promotion? N.W.A. is involved, why not House Of Hardcode?

#4 Chris Jericho

Even though he has repetitively said he will not be there, it's hard to imagine Chris Jericho not making an appearance. Since his match with Kenny Omega at WrestleKingdom, Jericho has regularly popped up the YouTube series, Being The Elite often promoting his Rock/Wrestling Cruise which The Youngbucks, Cody Rhodes and Kenny Omega will be participating in. Jericho could easily make an appearance at ALL IN not in a wrestling capacity, but solely as an opportunity to once again plug his Cruise. 

#5 Anyone currently on the WWE Roster

Vince McMahon has been known to 'lend' wrestler out in the past to help an up and coming promoting. Taz returning and winning the ECW Title, and CM Punk appearing in Ring Of Honour and New Japan in the period after dropping his 'pipe bomb' and returning to the WWE. Vince's 'generosity' in the past has helped fuel the rumours that we will see Kevin Owens at ALL IN, similar to CM Punk appearing at RoH. But why stop with just Kevin Owens. Imagine the reaction if former Bullet Club members, AJ Styles, The Good Brothers and Finn Balor made an appearance? The New Day recently battled The Elite in a video game challenge, could they come to ALL IN seeking revenge? 

Who knows what might happen at ALL IN, who might show up in one form or another. In many ways the card is already a dream card and knowing that there could/will be more just adds more fuel to the anticipation fire leading up to this weekend's event. 

