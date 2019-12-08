Predicting the next 6 AEW Champions

Who will be the next five to hold the gold?

When AEW debuted its world championship belt at Double or Nothing in May, the universal consensus was that it was a gorgeous title. Three months later, at All Out, the legendary Chris Jericho cemented his place as the first man that title would belong to (not withstanding the theft incident a short time later!). It was an obvious choice, given his prominence, but it was also an inspired one.

Chris Jericho has arguably done the best work of his already long and illustrious during his reign as the champion. He is the glue that's holding AEW Dynamite together on Wednesday nights and there's still plenty of mileage left in his reign.

But all things must pass and wrestling wouldn't be fun without making predictions. Who will succeed Chris Jericho as champion? Who will succeed that man?

Let's try to have some fun and look at the near and further future.

#1 Jon Moxley

The war between Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley has already begun. Moxley was the first to declare hostilities, looming over the champion after his successful title defense against Scorpio Sky.

No shots have been fired yet, but Jericho and Moxley are mobilizing for action. Jericho has the larger army, to be sure, a fact he advertised on the December 4th Dynamite. The Inner Circle is sure to give Moxley a lot of trouble on the way.

Moxley is a tenacious fighter, though. He's going to go through the troops one by one until he finally gets his hands on their leader. This is a build that can last for months and months and I hope it isn't rushed. Nevertheless, whether it's in February or in May, Jon Moxley will eventually dethrone Chris Jericho to become the second AEW World Champion.

Moxley won't be able to bask in the spoils of victory forever, though, as a previously vanquished foe will no doubt jump at the chance for revenge with higher stakes.

