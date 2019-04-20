×
Pro Wrestling News: Ric Flair reveals how many potential stories at his roast will be true

Matthew Serocki
ANALYST
News
32   //    20 Apr 2019, 02:11 IST

What insanity will come out when people roast the Nature Boy?
What insanity will come out when people roast the Nature Boy?

What's the story?

One of the reasons that Ric Flair was so believable as a performer is that a lot of his character was an extension of himself.

When asked about the potential stories that might come out during his upcoming roast next month as the headliner to Starrcast II, Flair said that most of them would likely be true. 411mania.com carried transcripts of Flair's interview with CBS Sports.

In case you missed it...

Flair's life inside the ring was just as much a roller coaster ride as it was outside of it. From being struck by lighting to the plane crash that almost killed him, Flair's life is full of stories that could be made into movies or TV shows.

His 'Mania retirement match against Shawn Michaels was also one of the most emotional moments in wrestling history.

The heart of the matter

Nowadays, a lot more has come to light regarding tales from the road during the careers of superstars. With social media being so prevalent today, stories can come out in any number of ways, offering fans a window into the life of a pro wrestler.

Flair was known for his fast-paced lifestyle in and out of the ring as the limousine riding, jet-flying, wheeling-dealing son of a gun, and any number of stories could come out during his roast next month.

"Ninety-five percent [are probably true], I’ll give you that. The problem is there have been too many stories. People love to tell stories that never happened, on top of the good and bad. I’ve got sisters, cousins, relatives all over the world according to people."

As a person and a pro wrestler, Flair has touched a lot of lives in one form or fashion and since he's been married quite a few times, there are likely stories from each marriage that will come out.

What's next?

Other than waiting for the roast itself, it will be interesting to see which of the crazy stories are told at the roast and which ones are omitted.

With Flair present, they'll have to be true because he'll be able to get up and figure four anyone who isn't truthful with their recollections during the roast!

Tags:
Shawn Michaels Ric Flair
