Pro Wrestling News: 'Roast of Ric Flair' to headline Starrcast II

Matthew Serocki FOLLOW ANALYST News 29 // 19 Apr 2019, 03:26 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Nature Boy certainly has a number of roast-worthy moments from his life.

What's the story?

Few wrestling legends have had as crazy a life as the Nature Boy Ric Flair. It appears that the headlining act of Starrcast II will be 'the Roast of Ric Flair' as revealed by Conrad Thompson when he spoke with CBS. Fightful.com carried news of the roast.

In case you didn't know...

Flair is one of the most iconic professional wrestlers of all time. His time in both WCW and WWE were marked with triumphs and failures, and his retirement match in WWE is among the most emotional moments in wrestling history.

Starrcast II is trying to add as many prominent wrestling names to its shows, including The Undertaker and now Flair.

The heart of the matter

Starrcast II will be taking place on the weekend of Double or Nothing, leading the weekend with it's show and roast on Friday, May 24th.

On the following night, All Elite Wrestling will be putting on its second show ever, Double or Nothing, which will be headlined by the second meeting between Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega.

Thompson spoke with CBS about the event and stated that Flair was originally supposed to be roasted at the first event last September, but was unable to appear due to a prior commitment in Atlanta. Bruce Prichard was roasted instead.

There is going to be a handful of wrestling people there, but Ric sort of transcends pop culture, so we are going to have more mainstream roasters from outside the wrestling sector," Thompson said. "The comedians are itching for the chance to carve up not just Ric but our dais as well. We are excited to have some fun, but some of these guys, they are not going for laughs. They are going for gasps."

The creator of Starrcast also noted that comedian Ron Funches, who was the roast-master last year, would be appearing again along with Dan Soder from 'Billions', Taylor Williamson from 'America's Got Talent' and comedians Mike Lawrence and Dan St. Germain.

From the world of wrestling, only Jim Ross and Ricky 'the Dragon' Steamboat have been revealed as attending the roast.

Advertisement

What's next?

The roast of Flair will certainly be successful regardless of the jokes that are heaped upon 'the Nature Boy'.

If it is successful, it will only lead to more events for Starrcast and roasts of pro wrestlers as well. We'll have to wait until the end of May to see what the comedians make fun of from Flair's life.