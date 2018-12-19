Pro Wrestling News: Rob Van Dam Teases Something Big

The whole Dam comeback?

What's the story?

Former WWE Champion and Impact Wrestling Champion Rob Van Dam recently commented on some fan speculation that he could be returning to the big time pretty soon.

In case you didn't know...

Rob Van Dam mutually parted ways with WWE back in 2014, after having returned one year earlier under a limited date contract.

The first half of RVD's return went pretty well as he was featured in the main event scene and mostly feuded with Alberto Del Rio for the World Heavyweight Championship. The second half wasn't as good as he was mainly used to put over other talent, some who needed it, but also those who didn't.

Rob Van Dam revealed last year that a 2016 concussion has prevented him from wrestling for WWE. Although he still wrestles on the independent scene, RVD's particular concussion apparently disqualifies him from performing for WWE.

The heart of the matter

Rob Van Dam recently responded to a fan on Twitter when the fan was asking what RVD was up to these days as it has been a while since we last saw him in the mainstream. The 48 years old replied to the fan by saying, '' You will soon... '' when asked when we would be hearing about him again.

This isn't the first time RVD has responded to fans about a big-time return, in particular to WWE. Despite what he said about the concussion preventing him from working for WWE, RVD also replied to a fan on twitter some months ago saying it was up to Triple H, in regards to him ever wrestling for WWE again.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated last September, RVD also commented on returning to WWE saying there was always a possibility.

What's next?

It should be interesting to see what 2019 will bring Rob Van Dam. He is now 48 years old, so one would assume he doesn't have many years left in competing at the rate that he is. His comments about wrestling for WWE again are very conflicting, but at the latest, it at least doesn't seem out of the question.

Could RVD even be a surprise entry in the Royal Rumble or a battle Royal participant at WrestleMania? Just maybe.

