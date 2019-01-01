Pro Wrestling Rumors: Chris Jericho teases involvement with All Elite Wrestling

Did the purveyor of The List tip his hand by thanking the Khans for tickets yesterday?

What's the story?

Chris Jericho is a modern-day renaissance man and for that reason, he has been able to constantly reinvent himself almost every time he shows up in a wrestling promotion.

He's an avid hockey fan, but he took to Instagram to thank the son of Jaguars' owner Shahid Khan, Tony Khan, for helping him get tickets to yesterday's NFL game between the Chicago Bears and the host Minnesota Vikings.

Wrestlingnews.co noted how Jericho took to thanking the younger Khan on his Instagram, possibly hinting at the potential future partnership between Khan, Jericho and the Elite.

In case you missed it . . .

The Elite members Adam Page, Cody, the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega all are free agents in January. Omega's current deal wraps up at the end of January 2019 while the rest have deals expiring once 2019 starts.

Since most of the Elite members were slated to become free agents together, a lot of speculation and rumors have hinted at the alleged formation of their own promotion, possibly named All Elite Wrestling.

Chris Jericho, Jim Ross and the son of the Jaguars owner, Tony Khan, have also been linked in some fashion to involvement in the potentially new wrestling promotion.

Cody was spotted in a box at a past Jaguars game. Jericho recently thanked the younger Khan yesterday via Instagram for hooking him up with tickets to the NFC North showdown between the host Vikings and the visiting division-champion Bears.

The Viking were fighting for a playoff spot but fell to the Bears. It knocked them out of the NFL postseason. Jericho is a noted hockey fan and is apparently a fan of the Vikings since they are close to Canada.

The heart of the matter

Word of the possible tease hit the internet once Jericho publicly thanked both the Vikings and the Khan family for getting him tickets to the game.

Jericho and his wife were both dressed in full Vikings regalia for the game. Several news outlets like WrestlingInc.com, SEScoops.com and Prowrestling.com have claimed that Tony Khan is reportedly funding the endeavor, while the Bucks, Cody, Adam Page and Jericho are all free agents that may be involved with the creation of the new promotion.

Jericho is slated to defend the IWGP Intercontinental Championship against Tetsuya Naito on January 4th at Wrestle Kingdom 13.

What's next?

There have been a few too many coincidences not to take these 'teases' seriously. The trademarks filed like 'All Out,' 'AEW All Out' and 'AEW Double or Nothing' suggest they are potential sequels to the All In event.

Also, seeing both Jericho and Cody at NFL games linked in some fashion to Tony Khan is yet another coincidence that links the dots. The Bucks also teased something huge for New Year's Day five days ago.

If the All Elite Promotion is somehow not linked in any fashion to the Bucks, Cody or Jericho, then they have masterfully worked all of us. This week should provide some clarity with the changing of the calendar from 2018 to 2019.

The Bucks, Cody, Omega and Jericho all have matches at Wrestle Kingdom 13 on January 4th, so perhaps we may have to wait until that event is finished. The wrestling world is waiting to see what happens.

