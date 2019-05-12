Pro Wrestling Rumors: Former WCW and NJPW star receives CPR mid-match, event cancelled

Silver King seemingly collapsed mid-match in London

At tonight's Mexican Lucha Libre event in London, Silver King - formerly of WCW and NJPW - competed against Juventud Guerrera,

Sadly, the match came to a tragic conclusion with Silver King reportedly being given CPR, with an emergency intermission being called, before the entire event was cancelled with the audience sent home as ambulances came so paramedics could tend to Silver King.

Silver King is a legendary luchador who competed in WCW against the likes of Chris Jericho and Rey Mysterio. Silver King also wrestled under the name Black Tiger, becoming the third wrestler to use the moniker, directly following the legendary Eddie Guerrero in the role. Silver King also held the All Japan Pro Wrestling World Junior Heavyweight Championship.

The former NJPW man, real name César Cuauhtémoc González Barrón, was also cast as the villain in Jack Black movie Nacho Libre.

Nacho Libre fans may recognise the gold mask of Gonzalez

Several in attendance have tweeted about the incident, with it being reported that Silver King gave Juventud Guerrera a clothesline, before going on all fours to cover, Guerrera then kicked out but Silver King never recovered. Guerrera and the referee waited for Silver King to get up but he couldn't. Juventud Guerrera kicked him gently in the side before struggling to turn Silver King over for the pin.

@luchablog Silver King in a bad way in London. Motionless after a match with Juvi - CPR in the ring. Show cancelled. — Phil Jones (@PhilJones77) May 11, 2019

Just saw @Ramses silver king fall in the ring at @camdenroundhouse and not get up. Medical response was slow and worrying. Left when chest pumping happening pic.twitter.com/icDnYMBNPL — Alex Brinded (@alexbrinded1) May 11, 2019

The event was streamed on Facebook. You can watch the match below at around the 23 minute mark, but beware - it isn't pleasant viewing.

So far, all we have is the disturbing video and fan accounts, but no news yet on the health of Silver King. We'll keep you updated with more as and when we get it.

We sincerely hope this isn't as bad as it looks, and we send our best wishes to Silver King, his friends, and his family at this time.