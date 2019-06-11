Rating the 5 best wrestling matches so far in 2019

Nathan Smith

While there has been a lot of negatives surrounding pro wrestling in 2019, there have been an immense amount of positives, and one thing that continues to improve is the quality of in-ring work. From New Japan to WWE to the newly created All Elite Wrestling, the in-ring work is at an all-time high. And just 6 months into the year 2019, there have been countless matches that could appear on this list.

Unfortunately, we can't spend all of our time watching smaller promotions, so this list today will feature bouts from the biggest companies in the world, but that's not to say that there isn't great wrestling going on across the globe. So without further ado, sit back and read along as we look back on the first 6 months of 2019, and analyze the 5-best matches from the world of professional wrestling.

Author's note: This is purely an opinion piece, as the quality of such a subjective topic like wrestling will never be fully agreed upon, so feel free to leave your favorite matches in the comments below.

#5 Kota Ibushi vs. Will Ospreay - Never Openweight Championship (Wrestle Kingdom 13)

When Ospreay and Ibushi set this match up with a simple handshake and an iconic spot (the flip into the stare), it confirmed that one of wrestling's biggest dream matches was going to take place on the biggest stage in New Japan Pro Wrestling. And like we knew they would, The Golden Star and The Aerial Assassin delivered, with a fast-paced, high-risk encounter that had the Tokyo Dome rocking.

We'd love to see them go at it again, but these are two men ready for the spotlight and the main event in New Japan, and it's safe to say that the main event of Wrestle Kingdom would be an appropriate place to one day hold this rematch.

