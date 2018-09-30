Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
ROH: Death Before Dishonor XVI Results (29th September, 2018)

Soumik Datta
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
30 Sep 2018

Ospreay and Lethal put together an outstanding match in the main event
Ospreay and Lethal put together an outstanding match in the main event


Ring of Honor Wrestling made their grand return to Las Vegas, Nevada as part of one of their annual big four pay-per-views, Death Before Dishonor XVI, featuring some of ROH and NJPW's top talents.

As noted, ROH Champion Jay Lethal was scheduled to defend his title belt on the night against the returning Will Ospreay, whereas, new NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Cody Rhodes teamed up with his fellow Bullet Club stablemates in a 10-man tag team match against Kazuchika Okada's CHAOS.

Elsewhere, Women of Honor Champion Sumie Sakai also put her title on the line against Tenille Dashwood, whereas, The Briscoes went toe-to-toe with The Addiction in a World Tag Title match.

Here are the full results from ROH: Death Before Dishonor XVI

#1 Jushin Thunder Liger vs Kenny King

Japanese legend Jushin Thunder Liger made his spectacular return to ROH, as he shared the ring with one of ROH's fastest rising stars in the form of Kenny King. Good back-and-forth action between the two men with King especially showing a lot of heart throughout the match. And it eventually paid off for the former ROH TV Champion, who went on to pin Liger with a spinebuster for the three-count.

Result: Kenny King def. Jushin Thunder Liger

#2 The Briscoes vs The Addiction - ROH World Tag Team Championship

The first title match of the evening, as SCU's Scorpio Sky started off by cutting a classic "this is the worst town I've ever been in" promo, in response to which, The Briscoes cut a promo claiming that The Addiction's time is truly up.

The Addiction started off the match in a strong manner, with Christopher Daniels at the center of most of the action. Good fast paced action throughout the bout, with The Briscoes showcasing their ruthlessness as well.

Jay eventually hit a few brutal Jay Drillers in the closing stages to pin Kazarian as The Briscoes successfully retained their tag titles.

Result: The Briscoes def. The Addiction

