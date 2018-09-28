Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
ROH News: Full match card for ROH: Death Before Dishonor XVI revealed

Soumik Datta
ANALYST
News
28 Sep 2018, 15:30 IST

ROH: DBD XVI promises to be another solid night of action
ROH: DBD XVI promises to be another solid night of action

What's the story?

Ahead of tonight's ROH: Death Before Dishonor XVI pay-per-view, Ring of Honor has lined-up one of the most exciting cards of all time, featuring some of ROH and NJPW's top superstars.

In case you didn't know...

Ring of Honor Wrestling's Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view was initially held in 2003 and is traditionally considered as one of ROH's top four pay-per-views in the calendar year, alongside ROH: Anniversary Show, Glory by Honor, and ROH: Final Battle.

In the past, the likes of CM Punk, Adam Cole, Jay Lethal, Tomasso Ciampa, Seth Rollins, and Cody Rhodes have all been a part of the main event of the ROH: Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view.

The heart of the matter

ROH: Death Before Dishonor XVI is slated to take place in Las Vegas, Nevada and the card will be headlined by ROH World Champion Jay Lethal who will defend his title belt against Will Ospreay.

On the other hand, the ROH Tag Team Championship, the Women of Honor Championship, and the ROH TV Title will also be on the line and several top NJPW stars including former IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada will also be part of the show.

Below is the full match card for ROH: DBD XVI:

Jay Lethal vs Will Ospreay- ROH Championship

Sumie Sakai vs Tenille Dashwood- ROH Women of Honor Championship

The Briscoes vs The Addiction (SCU)- ROH World Tag Team Championship

Punishment Martinez vs Chris Sabin- ROH TV Championship

Flip Gordon and Colt Cabana vs Bully Ray and Silas Young- Tables Match

Jushin Thunder Liger vs Kenny King

Bullet Club (Cody Rhodes, Marty Scurll, Hangman Page, Nick Jackson, and Matt Jackson) vs CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii, Rocky Romero, Trent, and Chuckie T)

What's next?

ROH: Death Before Dishonor XVI will take place at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada with night 1 concluding on the 28th of September, followed by night 2 on 29th of September.

