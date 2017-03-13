Ring of Honor News: Massive title change at Ring of Honor TV tapings (Spoilers)

What championship changed hands at the ROH television tapings?

Ring of Honor television tapings spoiler

What’s the story?

Ring of Honor just celebrated the promotion’s fifteenth anniversary with a huge show on Friday night that saw Christopher Daniels become the new ROH World Champion. No other titles changed hands at the pay-per-view event, but that changed at the most recent television tapings. According to a report from Wrestle Zone, there are new ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions.

In case you didn’t know...

The Ring of Honor Six-Man Tag Team Championship is the newest championship in ROH. The championships made their debut at ROH Final Battle 2016. The Kingdom – a group comprised of Matt Taven, Vinny Marseglia, and TK O’Ryan – were the inaugural champions after defeating the team of Lio Rush, Jay White and Kushida.

The Kingdom were still the champions after defeating the team of Dalton Castle and The Boys at the 15th Anniversary Show on Friday Night. However, their victory did not come cheap, as Kingdom member TK O’Ryan injured himself during the match when it appeared that his ankles collided with the guardrail as he was performing an Asai Moonsault.

The team of Bully Ray and The Briscoes had their first match together as a group at the 15th Anniversary Show, as well. They were victorious over the team of Davey Boy Smith Jr. and War Machine.

The heart of the matter

The Kingdom had to defend the Six-Man Championships against Bully Ray and The Briscoes. As TK O’Ryan was unable to compete due to his injury, “The Last Real Man,” Silas Young stepped in to take his place. Bully Ray and The Briscoes won the match, becoming the second ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions.

The match in question was Bully Ray’s second match since joining Ring of Honor at Manhattan Mayhem VI.

What’s next?

ROH’s next major event is Supercard of Honor XI from Orlando, Florida. As that event is one of ROH’s biggest shows of the year, it is expected that Bully Ray and The Briscoes will be defending the titles.

Sportskeeda’s Take

While we understand that this could look less than promising for the prestige of the Six-Man Titles, the belts had to be moved away from The Kingdom quickly due to TK O’Ryan’s injury. The Briscoes and Bully Ray are probably the best choices to have the titles right now, even if it’s just until TK O’Ryan recovers from his injury.

It is currently unknown when TK O’Ryan expects to return to action, but we’re hoping it’s soon, as the spot where he was injured looked pretty painful. We will have more on TK O’Ryan’s timetable for return, as well as the plans for the ROH Six-Man Championships when that information becomes available.

