Ring of Honor 15th Anniversary Show Results (03/10/17)

Did The Fallen Angel finally win the big one?

Christopher Daniels challenged for the ROH Championship. Was he successful?

Ring of Honor wrestling celebrated their 15th Anniversary last night with a huge card which saw Christopher Daniels challenge Adam Cole for the ROH World Championship. The Broken Hardys also defended the ROH Tag Team Championships in a Triple Threat Las Vegas Street Fight.

#1 Jay White vs. Kenny King

The show started out strong with an old ROH favourite in Kenny King taking on Jay White. For those that don’t know, Jay White was recently in the Young Lions system in New Japan Pro Wrestling. This was a really good choice for an opener to the show, and the two seem to have strong chemistry together. Jay White even had a nice tribute to the recently injured Tomoaki Honma by hitting a Kokeshi headbutt on Kenny King. Ultimately, White got the win when he rolled up Kenny King.

Winner: Jay White

#2 Six Man Mayhem for ROH Television Title shot: Frankie Kazarian vs. Cheeseburger vs. Adam Page vs. Punishment Martinez vs. Silas Young vs. Chris Sabin

The only way that this match can be described is complete and total mayhem...ah, I get it. Anyway, Punishment Martinez looked really good in this one and was actually impressive compared to his work on the recent Honor Rising shows in Japan. He hit an insane step-up tope con hilo to all five of his opponents on the outside that has to be seen to be believed. The action was all over the place and there was too much going on to keep track of. At the end of the match, Frankie Kazarian stood tall after hitting the Ace of Spades on Cheeseburger.

Winner: Frankie Kazarian

Punishment Martinez doing whatever it takes #ROH15TH pic.twitter.com/zwgPicihSv — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) March 11, 2017

#3 Top Contenders Match: Jay Lethal vs. Bobby Fish

If you have any preconceived notions about what kind of match this would be, you were not disappointed. Fish and Lethal beat the life out of each other in an intense matchup for the Top Contenders’ spot. Lethal took the spoils when Bobby Fish missed a spin kick and fell prey to a Lethal Injection. Really, really good match. This show is warming my heart so far, as it feels like an older ROH show.

Winner: Jay Lethal

#4 ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championship: The Kingdom (C) vs. Dalton Castle and The Boys

The Kingdom is one of the most hated groups in all of ROH, and not really in the way you want to be hated. Dalton Castle and The Boys are one of the most beloved acts in wrestling, for a lot of people. The match was pretty good, but Matt Taven and this iteration of The Kingdom is just...bad. Taven finished the match with Rock Star Supernova and picked up the win.

It should also be noted that Kingdom member TK O’Ryan got injured during this match. He attempted an Asai moonsault to the outside, and either the top of his feet or his ankles crashed into the guardrail. He was carried out, and we wish him a speedy recovery.

Winners and still ROH Six-Man Champions: The Kingdom