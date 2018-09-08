The latest information on Chris Jericho’s Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager At Sea cruise

Chris Jericho and members of Fozzy at the 2nd Annual Revolver Golden Gods Awards

Thanks to his current run in the New Japan Pro-Wrestling, his recent appearance at Chicago's ALL IN, his regular touring with rock band Fozzy, his popular Talk Is Jericho podcast and his recent release of a fourth memoir, there is no shortage of people regularly talking about Chris Jericho. For many celebrities, hosting a cruise would be a career-defining moment, yet Jericho's hosting of Chris Jericho’s Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager At Sea manages to be only one of the exciting projects that the future WWE Hall Of Famer is working on.

A four-night, five-day happening departing out of Miami, Florida, Jericho's cruise is unlike any other celebrity-oriented cruise in combining music, pro wrestling, comedy, and podcasting. An estimated 2,300 "friends of Jericho" will be aboard Norwegian Cruise Lines' Norwegian Jade cruise ship, the same ship that will also host the KISS Kruise starting on October 31st; Jericho's event runs from October 26th through 31st.

Since Chris Jericho’s Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager At Sea was announced in late 2017, many of the cruise's participants -- in addition to Jericho and Fozzy -- have been known including Slipknot singer Corey Taylor, Motorhead guitarist Phil Campbell’s project Phil Campbell & The Bastard Sons, AC/DC tribute Shoot To Thrill, Ozzy Osbourne tribute Blizzard Of Ozzy. Long-ago-announced wrestling-related talent for the cruise included Jim Ross, Konnan, Mick Foley, Diamond Dallas Page, Raven, and Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat; the aforementioned DDP will be leading 3 DDP YOGA workshops onboard.

Some of the participating talent from the cruise has changed since it was announced. Disco Inferno was originally announced as being on-board, but is no longer seen on the cruise's website. Comedian and musician Jim Breuer's name has also come off of the site.

However, new participants have been named for the cruise in recent months. This includes intergender wrestling legend James Ellsworth, Japanese wrestling icon Sumie Sakai, Impractical Jokers stars Sal and Q, Holy Foley star Noelle Foley, and Royal Rumble inventor Pat Patterson.

On the wrestling end, the cruise's card has gone from being a simple novelty based on there being wrestling on a cruise ship to legitimately good. Beyond the Ring Of Honor-related Sea Of Honor tournament -- which will include Jay Lethal, Marty Scurll, The Briscoe Brothers, Christopher Daniels, Flip Gordon, Frankie Kazarian and Adam Page -- Jericho, members of The Bullet Club, and Impact Wrestling's Johnny Impact and Brian Cage are among those set for in-ring action.

And all of this is without factoring in the podcast tapings, the meet and greet sessions, the theme nights, the dining options, the stand-up comedy shows, or the time spent off the ship in the Bahamas. According to the Chris Jericho’s Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager At Sea website, a limited number of cabins are still available, so there is still time to participate in what appears to be a one-of-a-kind vacation experience for fans of wrestling, music, dining and outdoor activities alike.