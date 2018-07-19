Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
The NXT curse: 10 wrestlers who were stars in NXT but floundered on the main roster.

Christopher Scott Wagoner
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.26K   //    19 Jul 2018, 19:51 IST

Nakamura with the NXT championship.
Nakamura with the NXT championship.

Sometimes the grass isn't always greener on the other side.

NXT is truly revolutionizing wrestling with both its old-school presentation and new school technical/strong style. Every time that NXT holds one of its Takeover events, they overshadow the 'main' brand PPV that they precede, and that's not a knock against the main roster.

NXT is better because its athletes work harder, and still have that 'hunger' that John Cena and Ric Flair describe. However, it seems like this beneficial atmosphere is both a blessing and a curse.

Because the spirit of NXT doesn't seem to be of much use once you leave Full Sail University for good. Athletes who were tremendously over in NXT now struggle for recognition on the main roster. Here are ten wrestlers who were huge in NXT but now can't get past the mid-card.


1.The Revival

<p>

The Revival gained notoriety on NXT by being smash mouth, in your face technical brawlers in the vein of the Brain Busters. They didn't pander to the fans, but still had strong support from the crowd even when playing the heel role. It seemed as if they would revolutionize tag team wrestling when they made it to the Raw brand.

Instead, injuries to both team members and the constant re-shuffling of the WWE tag team division led to them being treated as an afterthought. Now they have returned to NXT, but seem somehow diminished, as if being on the main roster tainted them.


Christopher Scott Wagoner
ANALYST
Christopher Scott Wagoner is a fiction writer and freelance journalist from Austin, Texas. Dune is his favorite novel and Dean Malenko is his favorite wrestler.
