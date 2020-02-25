The Wasteland Walkers FKA The Ascension's rematch from SmackDown announced

The Wasteland Walkers fka The Ascension

On December 8, 2019, The Ascension were released from WWE. Since then, the former WWE\NXT tag-team are hitting the independent scene heavy with meet and greets. Now they have announced their second match since their release.

Due to WWE owning the Ascension name, Konnor and Viktor changed their tag team name. They are now known as the Wasteland Walkers.

The second match on the Independent scene

Earlier this week The Wasteland Walkers competed in their first match since leaving WWE at Outlaw Wrestling, defeating former NXT stars Bull James and Bill Carr.

The Ascension's second match will be taking place a little over a month later on March 21st for Scott Wilder Promotions' The Awakening in Watervliet, New York. They'll be going up against local Indy competitors Shane Alden & Jeff Star.

It's not the first time these teams have squared off in the ring. On April 15, 2015, The Ascension faced off against Shane Alden & Jeff Star in a dark match before SmackDown at Times Union Center in Albany, New York. The Ascension would pick up the victory.

Ticket information

Scott Wilder Promotions The Awakening is a star-studded event featuring WWE Hall of Famers The Wild Samoan's and Tony Atlus. The show also has The Patriot, Bull James, RoH's Shane Taylor, former WCW referee Billy Silverman, and former WWF and ECW star LA Smooth. Ticket information can be found at this link here.