×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Pro Wrestling News: Three new names announced for Pro Wrestle Fest

Lee Walker
CONTRIBUTOR
News
75   //    07 Dec 2018, 10:23 IST

Lex Luger
Lex Luger

What's the story?

Pro Wrestle Fest, Lucky Thirteen, Connor Promotions, and Captains Corner announced nWo Wolfpac member Lex Luger, former WCW star Glacier, and WWF star Tatanka for Pro Wrestle Fest's largest nWo reunion show. 

In case you didn't know...

Pro Wrestle Fest offers a unique and one of a kind experience with photo ops with at least 14 nWo members, photos with The Outsiders- Hall & Nash, Vicious & Delicious (Scott Norton and Buff Bagwell), Money Inc. (Million Dollar Man Ted DiBiase and Virgil), The Steiner Brothers, and more. You can have professional photos done in the classic nWo Black and White!

Pro Wrestle Fest offers different ticket packages from General Admission, Regular Super Ticket, Black and White Super Ticket, and Black and White Mega Ticket. General Admission will come with a FREE Buff Bagwell autograph! Fans can also participate in a wine tasting event with Kevin Nash, cut a promo with Mean Gene Okerlund, be a part of the nWo panel, and view a live podcast vs podcast show Something To Wrestle With vs 83 Weeks Live!

 So far, Pro Wrestle Fest announced Sting, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, Jeff Jarrett, Scott Norton, Buff Bagwell, The Disciple (Brutus Beefcake), Eric Bischoff, Sean Waltman (Syxx), Disco Inferno, Konnan, Scott Steiner, Ted DiBiase, NWO Sting, Nick Patrick, and Mean Gene Okerlund. Fans can also meet Rick Steiner, Glacier and former WWE star Tatanka. 

Pro Wrestle Fest also offers various ticket combinations from general admission, black and white super ticket, and black and white mega ticket. All offer various special packing for signatures, photo ops and more. 

The heart of the matter

There has never been a nWo reunion this large before. There are members of the Black and White, Wolfpac, nWo 2000.

The nWo revolutionized pro-wrestling and without a shadow of a doubt be known as one of the best factions in wrestling history. 

What's next?

Pro Wrestle Fest is offering the largest nWo reunion ever. This could be the first and last a nWo reunion this large takes place! What are you waiting for, go get your tickets!

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
nWo Kevin Nash Lex Luger
Lee Walker
CONTRIBUTOR
Pro Wrestle Fest Announces Co-Headliner For nWo Reunion
RELATED STORY
Pre-Cruise Highlights From Chris Jericho’s Rock &...
RELATED STORY
Wrestling legend Raven on working with DDP, DDP YOGA,...
RELATED STORY
Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein on the "As We Die" album,...
RELATED STORY
10 Reasons why WCW lost the Monday Night War
RELATED STORY
5 things that killed WCW
RELATED STORY
Have you seen the "Ric Flair" video by Tom McGuire & The...
RELATED STORY
5 Pro-Wrestling Shows That You Should Be Watching
RELATED STORY
NJPW Rumor Mill: Wrestle Kingdom 13 to air on popular...
RELATED STORY
5 Surprising Facts About Wrestle Kingdom
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us