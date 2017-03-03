Impact Wrestling (TNA) Rumor: Matt and Jeff Hardy leave Impact Wrestling over creative differences

The Hardys' demands were not being met

Matt and Jeff Hardy have been enjoying massive popularity among wrestling fans

What’s the story?

With Matt and Jeff Hardy calling it quits at TNA Impact Wrestling, the professional wrestling industry is abuzz with rumours of why they left and where they’re headed next.

My stint with @IMPACTWRESTLING was DELIGHTFUL. EXCEPTIONAL talent & locker room. A great, respectful team that worked hard in tough times. — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) February 28, 2017

According to reports in Cageside Seats today, the Hardy’s could not agree on contractual terms with the new management. While the duo wanted more creative control over their characters and storyline, TNA was not interested.

In case you didn’t know...

Matt Hardy’s ‘broken’ universe and his antagonism towards Jeff who he insisted on calling ‘Brother Nero’ was an instant hit with the fans and gained a wide following not only in wrestling communities but worldwide.

A lot of this success was credited to their creative control over their own storyline and minimal interference from the management. However, now that Anthem Sports has purchased a majority stake in the company, changes were bound to happen.

The heart of the matter

Last year, the Hardys had verbally agreed to continue with the promotion once their contract was up. However, since then Billy Corgan has departed from the company and there are entirely new people in charge who may not be of the same opinion as Corgan or Dixie Carter.

‘Borken’ Matt and ‘Brother Nero’ aren’t the only two wrestlers who announced their intention to part ways with the company. Drew Galloway, Reby Hardy, Mike Bennett and his wife Maria Kanellis-Bennett have also announced their departure.

What’s next?

The Hardys felt the need to leave TNA as they were really getting back into the spotlight with their ‘broken universe’ gimmick. Given their popularity, it would be a shame if they didn’t have a platform to explore it further. The WWE is, obviously, the most popular destination for the brothers although that does bring a whole set of new problems with it.

Or, they could take their act and run with it on the indie scene but that would be a real waste. However, the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion seemed to tease a potential association with the WWE in the near future when he replied to a tweet Bray Wyatt had sent him some time ago.

Sportskeeda’s take

If the Hardy’s are to return to WWE after failing to continue their work in TNA, they would be opening themselves to a lot more exposure than they had access to at TNA. The ‘broken’ universe deserves a bigger stage but only if WWE will agree to meet the brothers on their terms.

