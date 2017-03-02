Impact Wrestling (TNA) Rumors: Karen Jarrett set to return at tonight's Impact tapings

Will Double J's wife be making her return?

Karen Jarrett has been in and out of TNA for years

What's the story?

As reported by Cageside Seats, Karen Jarrett appears set to return to TNA at tonight's Impact Wrestling tapings. Jarrett hasn't been seen on TNA television for nearly two years, however, she was announced to be returning to the company in an executive role earlier this year.

In case you didn't know

The 44-year-old Jarrett has featured in storylines in TNA for many years now, dating all the way back to her marriage with ex-husband Kurt Angle. Back in 2011, she appeared throughout the year with her new husband Jeff Jarrett before eventually being fired by Sting.

Heart of the matter

The report suggests that Karen Jarrett will indeed be making an on-screen return, likely reverting back to her villainous persona that she portrayed the last time round. She's apparently not the only blast from the past that's expected to show up either, with Bruce Prichard also rumoured to be making his return both behind the scenes and on camera.

What purpose will Karen Jarrett’s return serve?

What's next?

With the tapings coming up tonight we don't have long to wait and see what the outcome of these rumours will be, however, given the recent departures from the company it makes sense to bring in some old faces. Who knows, we could see a multitude of former stars return in the weeks and months to come.

Sportskeeda's take

This is good news for us, but perhaps not to some fans who were never big fans of Karen's work. She was an effective heel during her time with the company and it'll be great to see her return again if only to get under the skin of some top babyfaces.

Given how many top stars have left TNA recently it feels as if they'll need a little bit more than this to get things going again, but hopefully it's a strong first step in the right direction.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com