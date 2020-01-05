Top 5 Moments in AEW for 2019

Where does the formation of The Inner Circle rank in AEW's top moments for 2019? Photo / Wrestling Inc

Over the course of the past twelve months, All Elite Wrestling had a number of matches, promos and moments that have stood out. From the announcement of their formation, to the surprise signings of WWE alumni, to the ever present hardcore element to the product, AEW has had a heck of a first year. The company has certainly provided fans with an alternative to mainstream wrestling programming, though it hasn't come without it's challenges.

They have have had a slew of technical issues, had to over come a lack of chemistry on commentary, and even failed to properly introduce talent to the audience from time to time. However, what has remained consistent is AEW's determination to work through the mistakes and still provide excellent programming. Let's take a look at the top five All Elite moments for 2019.

5. Brothers embrace

At Double or Nothing, Cody and Dustin had the match they always wanted..on their terms. Photo / Whatculture.com

It was kept so quiet fans had no idea that there was ever going to be a match. However, when the Nightmare Family YouTube Channel aired a video of a man whose voice was distinctly familiar we knew something special was on the horizon. Without any announcement that he had been released, Dustin Rhodes was now All Elite. His appearance was about forging forward for him, his career and his family's legacy. It was then announced that the Rhodes brothers would face each other at the inaugural AEW pay per view Double or Nothing.

The match was about as close to being a letter of thank you to their father as anything they could have written by hand. It had trust, betrayal, wrestling, blood, anguish and eventually resolution. At the end of the match, the two brothers embraced in the ring battered and bloodied showing that they love each other. This was the first sign that AEW wanted to make something special with its storytelling.

