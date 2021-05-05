Top 5 Wrestlers that found success after leaving WWE

WWE is considered by many to be the pinnacle of professional wrestling. Τhe last few years, however, more and more Superstars have decided to take a chance on themselves.

Professional wrestling is evolving all over the world with AEW,NJPW, ROH, Impact and NXT making great progress over the years.

It's not a coincidence that many Superstars are asking for their release these days, the roster is stacked and the creative plans are limited for most of the talent.

So much so that many Superstars will settle for a lower payment in other companies in order to have creative freedom over their character.

With AEW now in town offering an alternative, ROH being economically strong and NJPW making more and more appearances in the US, the future out of the WWE doesn't seem bad at all.

So with Dean Ambrose being the latest big name to be leaving the company, here's a list of superstars that found success after leaving WWE.

#5 CM Punk

CM Punk in the octagon

CM Punk left the WWE in 2014 after a frustrating year with the company. He didn't leave the promotion though with the best terms.

In the infamous Colt Cabana podcast episode Punk highlighted the fact that they had no direction for him, that his termination papers arrived at his wedding day and that he had a serious medical condition which WWE doctor Chris Amann failed to diagnose.

CM Punk wasn't that successful at his UFC run. He lost both of his fights against Mickey Gall and Mike Jackson, but the box office numbers that he generated were massive. Therefore we can't consider his run in the octagon a failure.

Despite the losses, Punk transitioned wonderfully from fighting to commentating. He made his debut on December 14, 2018, on Cage Fury Fighting Championships (a UFC affiliate) and had a great showing.

He also had a great partnership with Marvel comics where he was a writer for Drax and Guardians of the Galaxy.

Punk was one of the most popular superstars during his WWE tenure. Fans had become increasingly frustrated with John Cena's constant push and demanded an alternative. Punk answered this call through some heroic displays across the year and fans loved every bit of what their brash and outspoken Chocago-made talent had on offer.

There are always rumors still floating around that Punk is likely to return to the WWE. Only time will tell.

#4 PAC (Neville)

PAC became an internet sensation after he walked out from WWE

On October 10, 2017,multiple sources were reporting that Neville had walked out of Monday Night RAW but nothing was confirmed, he was scheduled to face and lose to Enzo Amore but he was instead replaced with Kalisto.

WWE denied any rumors regarding Neville and claimed that he was still with the company. However, on August 24, 2018, after a long departure from the promotion, WWE announced that the English superstar was no longer under contract.

He returned to the indie scene on October 2, 2018, at Dragon Gate using his old name 'PAC' and allied himself with the R.ED stable.

Since then PAC's worth has skyrocketed, he became an internet sensation and also won the Open the Dream Gate Championship. The cherry on top of the cake was on Jan 8th, 2019 when he became one of the first to sign an AEW contract.

Neville was a two-time WWE Cruiser Weight Champion and a one time NXT champion. His high-flying wrestling style was a huge hit with fans wanting to see more of him as part of the main roaster.

A piling midcard crisis added to Neville's issues and he quit WWE to find greener pastures elsewhere.

1 / 3 NEXT