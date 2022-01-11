Triple H in AEW...Your Passionate Feedback Revealed!

What if Triple H defected from WWE and went to AEW? Yes, that Triple H, the husband of Stephanie McMahon and son-in-law of Vince McMahon. That's the hypothetical question I tossed out to you last week.

I never expected it to get so many views here on Sportskeeda. I want to share from the hundreds of replies some of your very passionate feedback, and I sincerely thank you for your very valued input!

From Tom in Nanuet, New York ...

"Triple H would get killed in the dressing room. There are so many guys who are ex-WWE wrestlers who would legit want to get their hands on him. Not a good move. There is nothing beneficial anyway Triple H could offer to AEW. They want to get away from the trash he helped create in WWE."

The next few are from members of Cult of Cornette Facebook group ...

"As ridiculous as it would seem, it would probably be AEW's most compelling signing in its young history. If WWE is literally destroying everything Triple H built, why wouldn't he want to go to AEW and stick it to Vince? Especially if the price was right too."

"As long as HHH is married to Stephanie and Cody and Punk are employed by AEW this will never happen."

” Well if he sells all his stock in WWE he'd have more than enough money to live on. Stephanie can keep her shares as security and then he can sign with AEW for whatever price and take over booking or talent or whatever. NXT under HHH was the only product worth watching under the WWE brand."

" HHH would only need to do one match. They build it over a few months with Hunter doing promos about taking over this "piss ant company". Some people side with him. Eventually, Punk steps up. He gets his crew to ride against Hunter. Punk gets under his skin enough to get Hunter to go "no DQ" on a PPV."

From Ron Patello, Las Vegas, Nevada ...

"I firmly believe that AEW and WWE are in cahoots with each other. This is a genius multi-year plan made between Triple H and Tony Khan to garner the most-watched even in history. It's one hundred thousand times bigger than the nWo invasion of WCW. Mark my words, this will happen! Triple H is the guy behind this entire angle!"

