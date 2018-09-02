Twitter reacts to the success of ALL IN

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST News 720 // 02 Sep 2018, 23:52 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The first ever All In show was a huge success

By this point, it is absolutely fair to say that Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks' self-financed first-ever All In event has proved to be a major success and was indeed the biggest Independent Wrestling show of all time.

Featuring some of the world's best wrestlers from promotions such as New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Ring of Honor, CMLL, and Impact Wrestling, All In had some of the biggest and notable names on display.

The likes of current IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega competed in an absolutely high profiled singles match against former Impact World Champion Penta El Zero and much to everyone's surprise, after the match, current IWGP Intercontinental Champion Chris Jericho surprised the entire world by blindsiding Omega.

Elsewhere, on the show, 'The Rainmaker' Kazuchika Okada once again proved why he is one of the best wrestlers in the world today, as he successfully defeated a very resilient Marty Scurll in the second main event of the evening. The Young Bucks, along with Kota Ibushi defeated the team of Rey Mysterio, Rey Fenix, and Bandido in a six-man main event tag match.

And to round off the entire evening, Cody Rhodes, the originator of All In, won the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship defeating Nick Aldis to win the coveted championship belt.

Following the conclusion of the first ever All In show, almost the entire Pro Wrestling World had their take on the event, as wrestling legends and superstars from all around the globe took it to their official Twitter handles and responded to the success of All In.

Cody and The Bucks, in particular, received a lot of well-deserved praise from almost everyone, who is in association with the Pro Wrestling industry and it is truly great to see what the entire team of All In was initially capable of.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the success of All In:

Let’s not stop. Let’s keep going. — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) September 2, 2018

Thank you. Thank you so much. So proud. I hope you enjoyed the show. #ALLIN — The Young Bucks (@MattJackson13) September 2, 2018

What a pleasure teaming with this guy tonight at @ALL_IN_2018. #GoldenElite. pic.twitter.com/HoidacA23I — The Young Bucks (@MattJackson13) September 2, 2018

今回も色々あって楽しかったな。

また次自分にとってマイナスな出来事があって欲しい。

それがどうプラスに変わるか楽しみすぎる。 — 飯伏 幸太 (@ibushi_kota) September 2, 2018

I made it rain at ALLIN. Thank you. #ALLIN — オカダ・カズチカ (@rainmakerXokada) September 2, 2018

2-1 —@facdaniels was the better man. It was an honor to be in the ring with him. — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) September 2, 2018

I’ve got 20 + years in professional wrestling, and tonight at @ALL_IN_2018 was the proudest moment of my career. The importance of this evening and every thing that went into it and what happens next can NOT be understated. You are witnessing a revolution. — Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) September 2, 2018

Thank you everyone, so much.

This was a dream come true.

Win or lose, I proved women can stand as equals. https://t.co/Dq6omkszBs — Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) September 1, 2018

Only I can stop the rain 🌧#villain ☔️ https://t.co/WXR9zN6utY — Marty Scurll (@MartyScurll) September 2, 2018

Did real great on the Allen pre-show — Chuck Taylor (@SexyChuckieT) September 2, 2018

Tonight was the best moment of Me & @thePenelopeFord life, thank you everyone #allin2018 — Bad Boy Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) September 2, 2018

The @Sears_Centre is still standing, despite these 4 women tearing down the house. Mid match standing ovation at one point. This is @ALL_IN_2018 #AllIn pic.twitter.com/buQgyRJYAR — Justin Roberts (@JustinRoberts) September 2, 2018

A smile is worth 10,000 cheers of “this is awesome!” YOU GUYS were awesome tonight!! YOU GUYS made history with all of us! Thank you to every single person who contributed to and shared in the moments of tonight with us!! @ALL_IN_2018 pic.twitter.com/zioUVufoNg — Madison/Ashley Rayne (@MadisonRayne) September 2, 2018

TONIGHT WAS AMAZING

IT WAS OLD SCHOOL @nwa

MEETS WWF ATTITUDE ERA

MEETS #ECW

I LOVED EVERY FN SECOND OF IT

THANK YOU TO EVERYONE FOR MAKING WRESTLING HISTORY & LOVING SOMETHING I HAVE LOVED SINCE I WAS 9YRS OLD#AllIn — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) September 2, 2018

21yrs ago, a bunch of Rebels did what the “experts” said “could not be done.”



Tonight, 3 Rebels do the EXACT same thing.



The Dream lives on and The Revolution Continues!



CONGRATS to ALL INvolved. Tonight will be epic and possibly industry changing. #Respect pic.twitter.com/eKjcXsI4YW — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) September 1, 2018

All In was incredible. I am waking up now and just want to give a thoughts:



- Our team of @CyrusOverHuge, @ShutUpExcalibur, and our guests was really built to play off our strengths



- The production team was giving us great shots/replays all night. Camera folks killed it. — Ian Riccaboni (@IanRiccaboni) September 2, 2018

Congrats to everybody involved in ALL IN. They did it right---the passion was there, the money was spent and chances were taken. Kudos. I only walk away asking one thing--what if Vince Russo would have written a show where 10 Pee-Pees marched down to the ring in unison. Hmmmm? pic.twitter.com/EIhloTf8PR — Vince Russo (@THEVinceRusso) September 2, 2018

I saw all 10,000 of you



I FELT the energy of each and every person



Whether in the ring, the back, the building, or watching #AllIn on PPV...together, we ALL made history



The game has changed. pic.twitter.com/AIXy4kzRCI — Son Of Havoc (@MDoggMattCross) September 2, 2018

Haven’t even had time to check my timeline but history is being made at #Allin.

Great feelings.

Fun podcast coming up this week! pic.twitter.com/WfKiSAW4Ep — Colt Cabana (@ColtCabana) September 2, 2018

One of the most memorable events I’ve ever covered in 23 years. #ALLIN — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) September 2, 2018

Where do I start? This whole weekend has nearly brought me to tears more than once. Thank you @MattJackson13, @CodyRhodes, @NickJacksonYB for literally everything. You made the entire wrestling world proud. Thank you Chicago. Thank you @ALL_IN_2018 . Thank you pro wrestling! — Rick Knox (@madmadref) September 2, 2018

No pics or fancy quotes or anything from me tonight. Just proud and happy to be apart of it all. #ALLIN #MADEHISTORY — Brian Cage (@MrGMSI_BCage) September 2, 2018

#ALLIN just changed the game. Speechless. Mind Blown. — The DRAW (@TheSamiCallihan) September 2, 2018

Thanks it was awesome https://t.co/dQmWRNyT2t — Kip sopp (@RealBillyGunn) September 2, 2018