Twitter reacts to the success of ALL IN
By this point, it is absolutely fair to say that Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks' self-financed first-ever All In event has proved to be a major success and was indeed the biggest Independent Wrestling show of all time.
Featuring some of the world's best wrestlers from promotions such as New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Ring of Honor, CMLL, and Impact Wrestling, All In had some of the biggest and notable names on display.
The likes of current IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega competed in an absolutely high profiled singles match against former Impact World Champion Penta El Zero and much to everyone's surprise, after the match, current IWGP Intercontinental Champion Chris Jericho surprised the entire world by blindsiding Omega.
Elsewhere, on the show, 'The Rainmaker' Kazuchika Okada once again proved why he is one of the best wrestlers in the world today, as he successfully defeated a very resilient Marty Scurll in the second main event of the evening. The Young Bucks, along with Kota Ibushi defeated the team of Rey Mysterio, Rey Fenix, and Bandido in a six-man main event tag match.
And to round off the entire evening, Cody Rhodes, the originator of All In, won the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship defeating Nick Aldis to win the coveted championship belt.
Following the conclusion of the first ever All In show, almost the entire Pro Wrestling World had their take on the event, as wrestling legends and superstars from all around the globe took it to their official Twitter handles and responded to the success of All In.
Cody and The Bucks, in particular, received a lot of well-deserved praise from almost everyone, who is in association with the Pro Wrestling industry and it is truly great to see what the entire team of All In was initially capable of.
Here's how Twitter reacted to the success of All In: