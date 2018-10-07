Who could the new member of NJPW's Los Ingobernables de Japon be?

Danny Fournier FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 29 // 07 Oct 2018, 01:33 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Earlier this week, Los Ingobernables de Japon's leader Tetsuya Naito announced that they will be adding a new member to their faction, and that member will be debuting at the upcoming King Of Pro-Wrestling event.

Los Ingobernables de Japon

The Los Ingobernables de Japon have been minus one member ever since Hiromu Takahashi suffered a divesting neck injury at the G1 Specials in Cow Palace. The injury means Hiromu will be out of action for a minimum 9 months which has lead to rumours of the faction getting a new member. Now that Tetsuya Naito has confirmed that a new member will debut at King Of Pro-Wrestling, the rumours have shifted from ‘will they get a new member?' to “who will the new member be?”

The following are some possibilities that range from the strong possibility to the slightly far-fetched.

#5 Dragon Lee

Dragon Lee

Hiromu Takahashi was injured in his match against Dragon Lee, which may make him an unlikely candidate, but then again it could make him the perfect replacement member. A new found respect for Dragon Lee as a competitor based on his match with Hiromu Takahashi could be the reason Dragon Lee gets brought into the faction.

To keep Hiromu involved in the angle, it could be his idea to bring Dragon Lee into the fold. A new found respect or a possible “keep your friends close and keep your enemies closer”scenario could make Dragon Lee the most likely candidate to be a new member.

#4 Pentagon Jr.

Pentagon Jr.

Fans would love to see Pentagon Jr. in New Japan. We got a taste of his potential in NJPW at All In when he faced Kenny Omega. Along with his partner Fenix, the Lucha Brothers’ contracts with Lucha Underground are up and rumours are circulating as to where the duo will end up next.

Could they be headed to Japan? A debut as the new member of Los Ingobernables de Japon makes sense considering the faction originated in Mexico even though The Lucha Brothers are not associated with the original Los Ingobernables. Pentagon Jr. is a possibility.

1 / 4 NEXT