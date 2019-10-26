WWE History Vol. 15: The greatest heel turns

Hulk Hogan's heel turn at Bash at the Beach reverberates through wrestling history. Where does it rank on our list?

Betrayal has a way of reverberating through history. The sudden turn to traitor by Brutus against his best friend and rightful ruler Julius Ceasar is still performed in plays all over the world in William Shakespeare's famous play.

Since pro wrestling is the latest incarnation of ritual drama in our modern society, it stands to reason that betrayals play out in the squared circle. Wrestling is a dichotomous system. It's always about good versus evil, no matter what anyone wants to tell you to the contrary. The fact that society's definition of good and evil changes means that what counts as good and evil changes in wrestling along with it.

On the side of good are the babyfaces, those wrestlers who never cheat and espouse the virtues society clings to most vehemently. Often this includes a nod to fair play and standing up against oppression, even if only on a personal level.

On the bad side are the heels, those villains who are the antithesis of all that is good and decent. Cheating, lying, and attacking from behind are all trademarks of a heel.

But sometimes a wrestler begins as a babyface--or turns that way--and then becomes a heel in one fell stroke. Here are the ten best heel turns in WWE history, ranked by how much they affected the fans and the business.

#10 Owen Hart--Royal Rumble 1994

Owen kicks the leg out of brother Bret Hitman Hart's leg at the Royal Rumble 1994.

Clocking in at number ten on our countdown of all time great heel turns is Owen Hart. The dearly departed, much beloved Superstar was a hit with fans and the backstage talent alike. But in 1994 he turned into one of wrestling's most bitter and spiteful villains.

For months, WWE pushed the idea that Owen was growing tired of being in big brother Bret's considerable shadow. In order to placate his brother, and prove that he considered him an equal, Bret suggested they form a tag team and challenge the Quebecers for the WWE Tag Team Championship at Royal Rumble.

The match didn't go well for the Harts. Bret's knee was injured, and it cost them the titles. Instead of helping his fallen brother, Owen attacked Bret in a bitter rage. Afterward, he went on a rant to seal his new status as a heel. Unfortunately, the worked up Owen blurted out "I bet you're wondering why I kicked the leg out of your leg..."

