WWE Rumors: Jim Cornette to Induct Rock ‘n’ Roll Express

This year's Hall of Fame just got a lot more interesting.

Will the Louisville Loudmouth do the honours for the Rock ‘n’ Roll Express?

What’s the Story?

Wrestlingnews.co reports that Jim Cornette may be the one to induct Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson of the Rock ‘n’ Roll Express. This would be Cornette’s first time returning to the WWE since he ran the WWE’s old developmental territory, Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW).

In case you didn’t know

The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express are a legendary tag team in professional wrestling with experience in the business that spans more than 30 years. Both men have held multiple tag team titles in various promotions under the NWA moniker.

One of the rivals of the Rock ‘n’ Roll Express were Bobby Eaton and Dennis Condrey of the Midnight Express; a stable managed by Cornette. Cornette would manage both the Midnight Express and Rock ‘n’ Roll Express for the NWA stable that wrestled for the WWE in 1998.

The heart of the matter

Cornette returning to the WWE to induct the Rock ‘n’ Roll Express into the Hall of Fame would be a great moment for the show. The men have some history dating back to the early years of their careers, so no one aside from Paul Heyman could even be considered as a more appropriate choice for their induction.

Also, The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that neither the story was neither confirmed nor denied by Cornette or the WWE.

What’s next?

Heyman managed the duo as well, so there’s a strong possibility that he could be chosen instead. The WWE have already begun announcing some of the people who will induct the upcoming class of wrestlers and celebrities into the Hall of Fame. So expect to see an announcement made in the next two weeks.

Author’s take

Cornette is one of the greatest talkers in wrestling history, but he’s also one of the more controversial figures in professional wrestling. His opinion and passion for the wrestling of his era isn’t matched by anyone and is one of the reasons why Cornette inducting the Rock ‘n’ Roll Express would be great.

Hopefully, this rumour pans out.