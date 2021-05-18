WWE History Vol. 17: The Greatest Survivor Series Teams.

With the 2021 Survivor Series just a few months away, let's take a trip back to examine ten of the best Survivor Series teams to ever compete in the squared circle.

Survivor Series was born out of the success of WrestleMania. The yearly pro wrestling extravaganza had become a sure fire pay-per-view moneymaking hit. With the general public interested in consuming more wrestling related content than ever before, WWE decided to go forward with additional pay-per-views.

The idea of Survivor Series was that it would be held on Thanksgiving night, ensuring a captive audience of whole families who were probably desperate for some way to entertain the entire brood in the pre-internet era.

Over time, Survivor Series moved to a Sunday night close to Thanksgiving in an effort to increase buyrates, but the PPV is still closely associated with the national US holiday.

Survivor Series is the first, and only, PPV to be built around the idea of tag team elimination bouts. Though Survivor Series has sometimes been presented sans any of these traditional tag team matches, in recent years the WWE has been sure to put on at least one such bout on the card.

Over the long, long history of Survivor Series there have been many star studded teams. But there are those which stand out head and shoulders above the rest--sometimes literally.

Here are ten of the greatest Survivor Series teams of all time.

#10 Team Guerrero (2004)

John Cena, Big Show, Rob Van Dam, and Eddie Guerrero teamed up in 2004's Survivor Series.

The Attitude Era was ending, and the Ruthless Aggression Era had begun. Long time veteran Eddie Guerrero's burgeoning popularity led to his elevation from perennial midcard talent to main eventer.

Latino Heat was embroiled in a feud with Kurt Angle, and the two men recruited teams to face off at Survivor Series. Eddie's team significantly outmatched Kurt's team, considering that each and every member of Team Guerrero was either a former world champion or would go on to become one.

John Cena was just starting his meteoric run, and it's intriguing to see him play a secondary role in this match up. Luther Reigns, Mark Jindrak, and Carlito were all fine competitors, but clearly not on the same level as the star studded membership of Team Guerrero.

In what could ideally be termed a massacre, team Eddie picked up top honors in one of the most powerful displays in the history of survivor series matches.

