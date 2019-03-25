×
Pro Wrestling News: Former WWE Superstar blasts actor David Arquette, blames him for the death of WCW

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
552   //    25 Mar 2019, 09:27 IST

A dark moment in the history of wrestling
A dark moment in the history of wrestling

What's the story?

Former WWE Superstar and Money In The Bank winner Mr. Anderson recently posted a tweet, blaming David Arquette for the death of WCW.

Arquette didn't hold back, stating that Anderson was the one who helped kill TNA.

In case you didn't know. . .

Hollywood actor David Arquette was associated with WCW during its final years. He starred in the movie, "Ready To Rumble", that featured a string of WCW Superstars and was heavily promoted by WCW.

The promotion for the movie saw David Arquette winning the WCW title on an episode of Thunder, a moment that is widely regarded as being the final nail in WCW's coffin. It was a dark time for WCW as the fans had simply lost interest in the product.

Bringing in the likes of Vince Russo didn't help matters one bit, and WCW was bought by its longtime rival, Vince McMahon's WWE.

The heart of the matter

Mr. Anderson is currently promoting a Legends of Wrestling event that's set to emanate from Detroit, Michigan on April 20th. His promotional tactic included calling out David Arquette on Twitter and bashing him for being the one to kill World Championship Wrestling.

Notice how Anderson mentioned that the show would consist of a bunch of legends. He then proceeded to name Arquette separately, blaming him for WCW's demise.

Arquette, not one to let it slide, blamed Anderson for being one of several Superstars who helped kill TNA.

What's next?

The Legends of Wrestling event is looking up to be a promising show, with legends like Bret Hart, Ric Flair, and Booker T set to appear. Anderson has yet to fire back at Arquette for his reply. It would be interesting to see how far this promotional Twitter war goes.

What are your thoughts on this? Should Arquette alone be blamed for the death of WCW? Sound off!

