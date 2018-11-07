WWE News: NJPW's Tetsuya Naito reveals why he turned down WWE offer

Naito does not see himself ever joining the WWE.

What's the story?

New Japan star Tetsuya Naito has said he does not think about ever joining the WWE, while also claiming that NJPW is the clear number one company.

In case you didn't know

Naito has established himself as one of New Japan's biggest stars, capturing multiple championships throughout his career.

In April 2016, Naito ended Kazuchika Okada's 280-day reign as IWGP Heavyweight Champion, holding the title for 70 days.

In April this year, Naito defeated Minoru Suzuki to win the IWGP Intercontinental Championship for the second time.

After being attacked by Chris Jericho, the two-faced for the title at Dominion 6.9, where Jericho defeated Naito, ending his title reign at 41 days.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to Tokyo Sports[via SEScoops], Naito spoke about being made an offer by the WWE, and the reasons he turned it down.

“I didn’t even give it thought,” Naito said. “This New Japan ring is already the world’s number 1 stage. The fans know this. That’s why I think we should focus on our home crowd before looking international.”

Naito also spoke about his upcoming Wrestle Kingdom opponent Chris Jericho, who despite the company announcing a match between the two for Jericho's IWGP Intercontinental Championship, is refusing to defend the title.

“You should understand that I have no interest in ‘WWE Superstar’ Chris Jericho ring,” Naito continued. “What I want to do is get revenge for what happened in a New Japan ring, in a New Japan ring.”

What's next?

Wrestle Kingdom 13 will take place on January 4, next year, with several matches already being announced for the show.

In addition to the Intercontinental Championship, Kazuchika Okada will take on Jay White, and Kenny Omega will defend his newly-won IWGP Heavyweight Championship against Hiroshi Tanahashi.