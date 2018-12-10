WWE News: Smackdown Live segment with former WWE champion announced for Tuesday

What’s the story?

WWE has announced that Jeff Hardy will respond to Samoa Joe’s “public service announcement” that ended up costing the former United States champion his match against Randy Orton last week.

In case you didn’t know…

Two weeks ago, WWE celebrated 20 years of Jeff Hardy in the company; however, the real purpose of the angle was revealed when Samoa Joe came out and made jabs at Jeff Hardy’s alcohol addiction and promised to put an end to the charismatic enigma.

Hardy’s addiction to drugs and alcohol have been well documented within the wrestling community. In fact, the infamous Sting vs. Jeff Hardy match at TNA’s Victory Road pay-per-view showcased just how bad his addiction became.

Luckily, the former WWE champion was able to get past his demons and move on with his life and career.

This isn’t the first time WWE has addressed Hardy’s drug problems via storyline as the company took a similar approach back in 2009 in his World Heavyweight title feud against CM Punk.

This past week on Smackdown Live, Samoa Joe decided to give a lesson on the possible dangers and effects of alcohol. His public service announcement just so happened to be during the Jeff Hardy/Randy Orton match, in which ‘The Viper' picked up the win with an RKO thanks to Joe’s distraction.

The heart of the matter

WWE has announced that Hardy will address Samoa Joe’s actions this Tuesday on Smackdown Live.

What’s next?

A match hasn’t been announced for TLC just yet. However, with ten matches advertised for the final WWE event of 2019, it’s doubtful that Joe and Hardy will make the cut. Of course, don’t rule out the company adding the match since the segment is set to air on the go-home show of Smackdown Live. One thing is for sure, Hardy and Joe will face each other eventually.

