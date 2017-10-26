WWE News: The Miz talks about the possibility of his daughter wrestling in WWE

The Miz was asked if he would want his unborn child to become a wrestler, and he gave the most 'Dad' response possible.

Miz and Maryse recently announced that they are expecting their first child

What's the story?

In what looks like a poorly timed and awkward interview, WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz was asked about his yet-to-be-born baby girl by TMZ Sports recently. The interviewer asked The A-Lister a variety of questions, including whether or not The Miz would want his daughter to become a WWE superstar.

In case you didn't know...

The Miz has benefited from the 2016 WWE Draft more than most. The A-Lister was initially part of SmackDown Live, where he had a memorable vocal feud with General Manager Daniel Bryan and a number of great in-ring battles with Dolph Ziggler.

Miz moved to RAW as part of the Superstar Shake-Up following WrestleMania 33, and he has continued to play an integral role on the flagship show. He has slowly been making his way up the list of longest-reigning Intercontinental Champions too, with his current reign standing at an impressive 143 days. This puts him third on the all-time list for cumulative days as champion.

Recently, "The Moneymaker" also announced that his wife Maryse is expecting the couple's first child, which the Most Must-See Couple in WWE has announced will be a girl.

The #ItBaby is a GIRL! If she gets half the brains, beauty, and strength of her mother @marysemizanin then she’s gonna be a powerful woman. pic.twitter.com/giLrj2ha5o — The Miz (@mikethemiz) October 21, 2017

The heart of the matter

The Miz was seemingly accosted by the TMZ reporter at what looks like an airport, and asked a number of questions about his unborn baby. The first was whether or not Miz would want her to be a wrestler, and The A-Lister had the perfect answer;

"She can do whatever she wants to. Whatever she puts her mind to. Genetically, she's going to be a star"

The interviewer then asks Mizanin whether he would train his unborn child or whether he would prefer her to go to college. Clearly amused by the preposterousness of the question, Miz continues to give the same response to the questions asked.

"If she wants to be on The Real World, let her be on The Real World. If she wants to be a WWE superstar, let her be a superstar...If she wants to be a lawyer or doctor, I'll back her up 100% every time"

What's next?

The Miz is scheduled to face WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin at Survivor Series, in one of many champion vs. champion matches scheduled for the event. It is currently unclear who his next Intercontinental Championship challenger will be.

Author's take

It seems a little ridiculous to ask someone such hypothetical questions, especially when the life being discussed is a life that is yet to be born. The Miz handled the interview fantastically, in a respectful and patient manner all the way through.

