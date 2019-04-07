WWE News: Two former WWE Superstars invade NJPW and ROH G1 Supercard show

Daniel Wood FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 2.04K // 07 Apr 2019, 07:33 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Looks like ROH and NJPW just got SAWFT

What's the story?

Saturday Night was definitely a night of run-ins as shortly after a random fan attacked Bret Hart by storming the ring at WWE's Hall of Fame Ceremony, Enzo Amore and Big Cass invaded New Japan Pro Wrestling and Ring of Honor's G1 Supercard show at Madison Square Garden, in what appeared to be an unplanned event.

In case you didn't know...

Enzo Amore was future endeavored by WWE on the day of the Raw 25-anniversary show after he was accused of sexually assaulting a young woman, Big Cass was released by the company a few months later following the Superstar's bad behavior.

The pair chose the Fatal Fourway Winner Takes All Match between ROH World Tag Team Champions PCO and Brody King, IWGP Tag Team Champions Guerrillas of Destiny EVIL and SANADA and The Briscoes to make their presence felt.

The heart of the matter

During the end of the match, Enzo Amore jumped the apron and attacked The Briscoes, ending up in what appeared to be a shoot fight. Then Bully Ray ran down and started fighting Amore, which prompted Big Cass to emerge from the crowd and attack Ray.

So Enzo just jumped the railing and rushed the ring. Got beat by Bully Ray. #G1Supercard pic.twitter.com/pniK4qz5Ob — Alex Allegro (@AllegroTechie) April 7, 2019

None of this was shown on camera on the live stream of the show, with the commentary avoiding talking about the subject and the camera remaining on the digital screens until the situation was resolved.

It was either an unplanned and legitimate invasion, or ROH wanted it to appear that way. Either way, it's sure to draw up a lot of buzz given the events that have transpired elsewhere in the same night.

What's next?

I'd like to think that ROH didn't use their MSG show to carry out a 'shoot' debut of Enzo Amore and Big Cass of all people, but I'm beginning to think that ROH have used their MSG show to carry out a 'shoot' debut of Enzo Amore and Big Cass.

Do you think Enzo Amore and Big Cass will do well in ROH? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

Advertisement