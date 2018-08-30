WWE/NJPW News: Kenny Omega tops 2018 PWI 500 list; Aj Styles ranked second

Kenny Omega is number one!

What's the story

New Japan star Kenny Omega has topped the PWI 500 list, ranking as the magazine's best wrestler in the world.

In case you didn't know

The Pro Wrestling Illustrated 500 list was first used in 1991, as a way for the publication to show who they thought were the best.

Whilst often controversial, the list is seen as a marker of a wrestlers success throughout the year.

The 2018 list counted the performance of stars from July 31, 2017, to June 30 this year.

The heart of the matter

The IWGP Heavyweight Champion rose from being ranked No. 5 last year, besting current WWE Champion AJ Styles, who came second.

Kazuchika Okada, who was ranked number one last year, dropped to third place, with former Universal Champion Brock Lesnar hitting fourth.

Former WWE Champion Seth Rollins came fifth, beating fellow Shield member Roman Reigns who came seventh.

PWI 500 co-ordinator Dan Murphy said how Omega has truly earned the top spot on the list.

"Not only has Kenny Omega managed to set a new standard for excellence in his matches in New Japan Pro Wrestling, but he has also captured the imagination of the fans in a way few others wrestlers have been able to do in recent years."

The full list can be found in the latest edition of Pro Wrestling Illustrated or is available at pwi-online.com

What's next?

Omega is scheduled to face Pentagon Jr. at this Saturday's All In pay-per-view.

All In will take place September 1 in Chicago, Illinois and is the brainchild of Cody and the Young bucks.

The show will feature Cody taking on Nick Aldis for the NWA World Heavyweight Championship, as well as an ROH World Championship match between current champion Jay Lethal and a yet to be determined opponent.