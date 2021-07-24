Olympics 2021: 3 things we learned from Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma men's 10m Air Pistol qualifier

Saurabh Chaudhary and Abhishek Verma were the second set of Indian shooters in action at Olympics 2021 after Elavenil Valarivan and Apurvi Chandela. Saurabh Chaudhary and Abhishek Verma were representing India in men's 10m Air Pistol event.

Saurabh Chaudhary topped the the qualifier for the men's 10m Air Pistol with a total of 586 points from a possible 600 from his 60 shots. There was disappointment for Abhishek Verma as he accumulated 575 points and finished 17th and failed to qualify for the final. The top-8 shooters from the qualifier go through to the final.

Saurabh Chaudhary qualifies for the Men's 10m Air Pistol final 👏👏👏



He shot to the top of the qualification charts to earn a place in the last eight! 🎯#Tokyo2020 | #UnitedByEmotion | #StrongerTogether | @SChaudhary2002 — #Tokyo2020 for India (@Tokyo2020hi) July 24, 2021

Three things we learned from men's 10m Air Pistol Qualifiers

#1. Saurabh Chaudhary was at his absolute best

Saurabh Chaudhary started his qualifier well as he shot five 10s from his first five shots of the qualifier. He lost some direction after that and followed the five 10s with five 9s. As a result, his score after the first series stood at 95.

However, the teenager picked up his game after the first series. His score in the second and the third series was 98. Saurabh Chaudhary stamped his class in the fourth series and scored a perfect 100. In the fifth series he scored 98 and fectched 97 in the sixth series to finish his qualifier. So precise and accurate were Saurabh Chaudhary's shots that at one point he had shot 23 10s in row.

How Saurabh Chaudhary shot in the qualifier

#2. Abhishek Verma was so close but missed out eventually

Saurabh Chaudhary and Abhishek Verma's approaches in the qualifier were in sharp contrast to one another . As Saurabh Chaudhary sped his way through the series, Abhishek Verma took his time for the shots. Abhishek Verma's measured approach paid rich dividends as his scores in the first five series read as follows: 94, 96, 98, 97 and 98. But Abhishek Verma lost the plot in the final series. He shots in the final series were: 9, 10, 10, 9, 10, 10, 9, 9, 8, 8. His total of the sixth series was a poor 92.

How Abhishek Verma shot in the qualifier

#3. Saurabh Chaudhary's form inspires confidence for a medal

Saurabh Chaudhary will be one of eight shooters in the final. His pinpoint accuracy in the qualifier and pre-Olympic form has inspired confidence of a podium finish for the young shooter. If Saurabh Chaudhary repeats his stunning form in the qualifier, India could very well be hopeful of a gold medal.

Saurabh Chaudhary is the Asian Games and Youth Olympic Games Champion. He won gold medals in both the Games in 2018.

Also read: 3 things we learned from Elavenil Valarivan and Apurvi Chandela's defeat in 10m air rifle shooting event

Edited by Diptanil Roy